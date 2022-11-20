The selection of Ecuador opened amenities in the Qatar World Cup when facing the host of the contest. Those led by coach Gustavo Alfaro had no major problem and beat the locals by a score of 2-0 with a brace from Enner Valencia.
Here we present the players and former players of the Liga MX who saw activity with the Ecuadorian team at the opening of the World Cup.
4. Felix Torres
The Ecuadorian defender of Santos Laguna, Felix TorresHe played the 90 minutes with the Tricolor team. The defender is a wall in the lower part of the field and in this match he showed it by being a tough nut to crack for the Qatar attackers.
3. Romario Ibarra
Another of the Ecuadorians who plays in Liga MX and who saw activity in the first game was
Romario Ibarra.
The Tuzos del Pachuca footballer came on as a substitute at minute 68′ to bring on his compatriot Jeremy Sarmiento. In the Apertura 2022 he was champion with the Hidalgo team.
2.Michael Estrada
the attacker michael estrada He was another of the Ecuadorians from the Liga MX who saw activity in the opening match with his team.
La ‘Piña’, who currently plays for Cruz Azul, had an outstanding performance, although he was unable to score despite a couple of clear scoring chances. He came out of exchange at 90 ‘for Kevin Rodríguez. He also played with the Red Devils of Toluca.
1. Enner Valencia
The man of the match for the opening game of the World Cup was Enner Valencia. The Ecuadorian striker already knows what is military in the MX League, having been in two stages in Aztec football.
Valencia scored 2 goals against Qatar and one more was disallowed for being offside. In 2013 he came to Mexico to play with Pachuca, where he played 24 goals, registering 18 goals. Immediately and due to his good works, he went out to try his luck in the Old Continent.
His second stage in the country was in 2017, when he was signed by the Tigres team. He there he played 118 games and scored 34 goals, remaining in the institution for three years. He is currently a player for Fenerbahce in Turkey.
