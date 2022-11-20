Here we present the players and former players of the Liga MX who saw activity with the Ecuadorian team at the opening of the World Cup.

The Tuzos del Pachuca footballer came on as a substitute at minute 68′ to bring on his compatriot Jeremy Sarmiento. In the Apertura 2022 he was champion with the Hidalgo team.

La ‘Piña’, who currently plays for Cruz Azul, had an outstanding performance, although he was unable to score despite a couple of clear scoring chances. He came out of exchange at 90 ‘for Kevin Rodríguez. He also played with the Red Devils of Toluca.

Valencia scored 2 goals against Qatar and one more was disallowed for being offside. In 2013 he came to Mexico to play with Pachuca, where he played 24 goals, registering 18 goals. Immediately and due to his good works, he went out to try his luck in the Old Continent.

His second stage in the country was in 2017, when he was signed by the Tigres team. He there he played 118 games and scored 34 goals, remaining in the institution for three years. He is currently a player for Fenerbahce in Turkey.