Except for a capital surprise, there will be no mobility between communities in Spain next week Santa 14 autonomies -all the peninsular ones except Madrid- were conspired today in the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System to do not “repeat the mistakes” of last Christmas with 17 different regulations that led to an almost unlimited mobility that ended up unleashing the third wave. All regional executives -except for the one chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso- demonstrated in favor of closing off the perimeter next Easter as a great bet to limit travel, and limit the transmission of the virus. All with the idea of ​​avoiding a fourth wave that could complicate a summer open to tourism, the now priority objective of the vast majority of regional leaders.

Nevertheless, final decision on vacation will be made on Wednesday of next week when the vast majority of the regional councils will give their approval in the Interterritorial to the document prepared, at the request of Minister Carolina Darias, by the Public Health Commission. A text, which will be presented this Thursday, and in which Health will propose that the communities remain closed, as they are now all except the two archipelagos, Extremadura and Madrid. With Easter given for lost, practically all the regional councils have already advanced that they will support the Health proposal without hesitation.

The contacts in recent days to try to convince Madrid to close down (the community that has been the most lax in the restrictions against the pandemic and that has the highest cumulative incidence in the entire country with 261 cases) this Wednesday turned directly into maneuvers to ‘isolate’ the Ayuso government so that its proposal to remain open would not cause a rift between other communities tempted to receive some tourism from the capital of Spain.

The crusade to empty Ayuso and leave his decision not to perimeter on paper was led by the Valencian Community, which mobilized the neighboring regions (Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Aragon and the Balearic Islands) to close their borders against the Madrid ‘threat’. Other communities led by the PP (such as Castilla y León and Andalusia) did not get to join that front, but they were close.

The trigger for the campaign against Ayuso was the president’s own statements before the council. “At the moment, the curfew does not move and the region does not close. But it will be our toilets who will show us the way ». «For now, the activity will remain as it has been until now. I do not see bad that there are citizens from other corners of Spain or tourists from other countries who come to our museums, or move the economy through restaurants, provided that the health recommendations are met at all times, “he insisted, while showed his reluctance to perimeter closures as a technique to slow down transmission. “Opening or closing a community at this point does not cause more waves.”

“I am not in favor of closing if the situation is good and I think it is positive that there may be citizens who can go to their second home or come to Madrid to move the ailing economy if the rules are met,” reiterated the president, clearly distancing herself from the wave of communities that were calling for the closure of all autonomies, announcing that they would maintain their autonomic perimetration or demanding that the central government impose a ban on interregional movements.

Inside the Interterritorial thick words were heard against Madrid, especially from Extremadura, the only community that has managed to place -today- in 50 cases of accumulated incidence, the goal set by Health to live with the virus. The government of Guillermo Fernández Vara even asked for a “binding order” to force all regions to lock themselves up.

Darias, however, wanted to take away the criticism to try to attract Madrid within a week to a “unanimous agreement.” “We have to give a country response, homogeneous and joint, that allows us to continue saving lives”explained the minister. “Our objective is still to save lives, not to save weeks,” said the head of Health, who, although she pointed out that Spain is still on the “right path”, the truth is that the decline in transmission has slowed down.

The minister insisted that the ICU occupancy, still over 26% nationwide, is still “very high”, to the point that in Spain “we are not in a position to absorb a new wave.” Darias, who insisted on his call for “prudence”, “responsibility” and “prudence”, advocated measures to “limit mobility and social contacts” and did not want to advance what the central government will do if Madrid continues to refuse to join a “statement of coordinated actions”. In any case, he warned Ayuso secretly that Moncloa considers that any decision approved in the Interterritorial is mandatory for regional governments.