The municipality has established itself as a religious tourist destination in recent decades, especially with the granting of the Jubilee Year 'In Perpetuum' by Pope Saint John Paul II in 1998. But the custom of pilgrimage to the Caravaca castle, where it is venerated since the 13th century a 'lignum crucis', is not new. In several documents there are references to the presence of pilgrims in Caravaca since the Middle Ages. Among them is a document from Pope Clement VII, from 1392, in which it can be read that “a large crowd of the same faithful who come from distant parts attend the chapel of the Holy Cross of said Royal Castle.” In the 15th and 16th centuries, the existence of three hospitals that reserved beds for pilgrims is also documented. Some as illustrious as King Ferdinand the Catholic or Saint John of the Cross, who founded a convent of barefoot Carmelites in the city.

Since the celebration of the Jubilee Year 2003, first after the papal concession “in perpetuity”, more and more people make pilgrimages to the Basilica of the True Cross. The richness of the landscapes and the tranquility of the natural spaces that the different paths cross, invite the walker, the pilgrim, to live a unique experience that also allows them to obtain the 'caravacensis', the official certificate that accredits the pilgrimage to the True Cross. on foot, by bicycle or on horseback. And the Jubilee Year 2024 is just around the corner.

In these two decades, different itineraries have been designed, marked, recomposed and documented that have the arrival point as a common denominator: the Cruz de Caravaca. Until now, up to eight different routes have been delimited (some share stages), ranging from the longest – the Camino de la Vera Cruz, which connects Puente la Reina, in Navarra, with Caravaca–; to the shortest, the Camino del Argar, between Lorca and Caravaca de la Cruz. The Camino de la Cruz de Caravaca brings together all the pilgrimage itineraries.

The motivations that lead people who decide to live this experience are different. From the spiritual to the sporting, including those who let themselves be carried away by a proposal from their family or friends. In any case, finishing an itinerary means personal, mental, physical and spiritual success for all those who complete it.

The busiest



The Camino de Levante, originating in Orihuela, is the busiest. From the town of Vega Baja and over 120 kilometers in five stages, it runs along the banks of the Segura River and then enters, taking advantage of the layout of a greenway, into the highlands of the Region of Murcia.

Also originating in the Valencian Community is the Camino de los Lignum Crucis, which starts from Granja de Rocamora and connects with the Camino de Levante. A total of 118 kilometers that can be done in six stages. The Camino de San Juan de la Cruz, for its part, has 150 kilometers, has a very demanding profile, and can be done in about six stages on a steep route that crosses the Sierra de Segura through Jaén, Albacete and the Region of Murcia. It revolves around the figure of Saint John of the Cross and is suitable for doing it mainly on foot.

The Camino de los Vélez, however, is highly recommended for cycling. It is a historical path that starts from Vélez Blanco, in Almería, and for about 60 kilometers crosses vast cereal fields and important archaeological sites such as the Encarnación Complex. Another short itinerary is the Camino del Argar, about 56 kilometers, which is part of the Camino de Santiago, starting in Lorca.

The Camino del Apóstol also runs exclusively through the lands of the Region, which receives its name because it begins in Cartagena, the place where, according to tradition, the Apostle Santiago began the evangelization of Hispania. On this route, the Sanctuary of Santa Eulalia or the Aledo Castle are obligatory stops. The itinerary can also be done from Mazarrón sharing part of the same route, about 157 kilometers in six stages.

The Southern Spiritual Path is a path of enormous historical, cultural and environmental richness. It starts from Guadix (Granada) and runs through Baza and Huéscar. The itinerary, with a route of 318 kilometers, is structured in 14 stages on foot.

The longest



For last, we leave the longest itinerary, the Camino de la Vera Cruz, with almost 900 kilometers of route. It unites the old Templar commanderies and crosses five communities and historic centers of great value such as Pamplona, ​​Artajona, Daroca, Teruel, Alcalá del Júcar or Jumilla. It is currently in the review process.