Real Madrid is living in this campaign, a season that could be remembered. Right now they are ranked first in LaLiga with a 12-point advantage over their pursuer, as if their position in the league were not enough, in the Champions League they are one of the candidates to win “La Orejona”.
All this is due to the great sports project that Florentino Pérez’s team has carried out, it has a squad that has decisive players such as Courtois, Vinicius, Modric, Kroos… But without a doubt, the proper name of this team is currently the by Karim Benzema.
The French striker is experiencing one of his best sporting moments at the age of 34, Benzema is experiencing a second youth in the white entity, becoming the most emblematic player for the Madrid fans. This season he has scored 24 goals and has provided 12 assists, making the Madrid fans forget the name of Cristiano Ronaldo.
The French striker has participated in 11 of the last 12 goals for the merengue team. In yesterday’s match against Getafe, Casemiro did not participate in the goal, thus breaking a streak that had been in force for 35 days.
#participations #Benzema #goals #Real #Madrid
