Karim Benzema has marked a before and after in the history of Real Madrid after his last year where he managed to win LaLiga and the Champions League. A unique and unrepeatable year that we will never see again. Here we leave you all the records of the calendar year of him:
In the whole year he has only played 21 games in LaLiga. Injuries at the start of the season have weighed down this statistic, scoring 17 goals with them. Where he was best was at the start of LaLiga when he played everything, but it belonged to the year 2021. He distributed 6 assists.
The Champions League was his territory. Starting in February, which is when things start to get serious, the best Karim appeared, which is why he has his Ballon d’Or. He beat the best in Europe in the best possible way. In the last part of the season he played 7 games and scored 10 goals and in the part of this season he has not yet managed to score in the four games that he has played. He dished out an assist.
He did not dispute a single minute.
In the Spanish Super Cup he was key for Real Madrid facing Barcelona and Athletic Club. He appeared in both games with two goals and an assist to give Real Madrid the title.
In the European Super Cup against Eintracht he also appeared. He scored a goal and gave Real Madrid the title.
In all of 2022 he has only played 3 games with France in the UEFA Nations League where he played 180 minutes, scored a single goal and won only one game.
TOTAL RECORDS
GOALS: 31
ASSISTANCES: 8
#numbers #Karim #Benzema #year #Ballon #dOr
Leave a Reply