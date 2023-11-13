We are at the end of the year, and as many already expect, The Game Awards, the great ceremony focused on celebrating the best games of the year, will take place on December 7. Thus, Today the list of all the nominees was releasedincluding everyone who could take home GOTY, or Game of the Year, recognition.

Game of the Year:

-Alan Wake II

-Baldur’s Gate III

-Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

-Resident Evil 4

-Super Mario Bros. Wonder

-The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Address:

-Alan Wake 2

-Baldur’s Gate 3

-Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

-Super Mario Bros. Wonder

-Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best performance:

-Ben Starr

-Cameron Monaghan

-Idris Elba

-Melanie Liburd

-Neil Newbon

-Yuri Lowenthal

Best Multiplayer:

-Baldur’s Gate 3

-Devil IV

-Party Animals

-Street Fighter 6

-Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Art Direction:

-Alan Wake 2

-Hi-Fi Rush

-Lies of P

-Super Mario Bros. Wonder

-Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music:

-Alan Wake 2

-Baldur’s Gate 3

-Final Fantasy XVI

-Hi-Fi Rush

-Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game in Progress:

-Apex Legends

-Cyberpunk 2077

-Final Fantasy XIV

-Fortnite

-Genshin Impact

Best Adaptation:

-Castlevania: Nocturne

-Gran Turismo

-The Last of Us

-The Super Mario Bros. Movie

-Twisted Metal

Better Community Support:

-Baldur’s Gate 3

-Cyberpunk 2077

-Destiny 2

-Final Fantasy XIV

-No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game:

-Cocoon

-Dave the Diver

-Dredge

-Sea of ​​Stars

-Viewfinder

Best Independent Debut:

-Cocoon

-Dredge

-Pizza Tower

-Venba

-Viewfinder

Best Content Creator:

-ironmouse

-chrisbratt / People Make Games

-quakity

-spreenDMC

-sypherpk

Best Action and Adventure Game:

-Alan Wake 2

-Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

-Resident Evil 4

-Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

-Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG:

-Baldur’s Gate 3

-Final Fantasy XVI

-Lies of P

-Sea of ​​Stars

-Starfield

Best Action Game:

-Armored Core VI

-Dead Island 2

-Ghostrunner 2

-Hi-Fi Rush

-Remnant 2

Of the list, Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 They dominate with eight nominations eachfollowed by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with seven, Hi-Fi Rush, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with five, Cyberpunk 2077 and Final Fantasy XVI with four, and Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6 with three.

For its part, Nintendo dominates the publisher section, with 15 nominated games. Next we find PlayStation with 13 nominations, followed by Xbox, Bethesda and Blizzard with 10, Epic Games with nine, Capcom, Larian and Square Enix with eight, EA with six, and CD Projekt Red and Riot Games with four each.

Without a doubt, a ceremony that promises a lot. We remind you that The Game Awards will take place on December 7, 2023. On related topics, you can check our review of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 here. Likewise, this is our review of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Editor’s Note:

This is a very interesting year. My favorite option to win is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomsince Link’s most recent adventure manages to improve almost all possible sections of Breath of the Wild. However, I wouldn’t mind seeing anyone on the list win the grand prize.

Via: The Game Awards.