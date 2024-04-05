This week Apple has released the first betas of iOS 17.5 And iPadOS 17.5, available to all members of the testing program. This update includes some new features, actually a small portion of those that are contained within the software's secret code strings.

Here are some news.

Web Distribution

Starting from iOS 17.5the users iPhone residents within the European Union will be able to download iOS apps directly from the sites of some selected developers. He had previously announced that Web Distribution would be available”in late spring” with a specific update; in fact the beta 1 of iOS 17.5 includes this feature.

Web distribution will however be limited to core developers, based in the EU. To be able to access this feature, the home of Cupertino stated that developers will have to be members of theApple Developer Program for at least two consecutive years and have an app with more than one million active downloads.

This is the second part of the journey undertaken by Apple starting from iOS 17.4, to allow downloads from alternative stores, in order to comply with the Digital Markets Act promulgated by the European Union.

Changed colors on Apple Podcast widgets

Listening to a podcast with iOS 17.5the background of the widget Podcasts it will change color to match the cover of the program you are listening to; this is a feature that was already present in the first beta of iOS 17.4subsequently eliminated.

New iPad battery features

The first beta of iPadOS 17.5 also refers to an iPad battery health menu, but this feature is not currently visible; as it happens above iPhonethis will likely be a menu that shows the tablet's maximum remaining battery capacity and charge cycle count.

The fact that this menu is not currently visible leads us to believe that it may be limited to the next ones iPad Pro And iPad Air which should be released in May.

New Apple Pencil

Inside the beta there are references to the fourth generation of Apple Pencil, which should be among the accessories that will be presented soon; in fact, some rumors would like it to be launched together with the next home tablets Applewhich as already mentioned are expected in May.

It should be a USB-C version of the Pencil released last year; from the code it would seem that we could have a gesture linked to the intensity with which we will squeeze our pen, something totally new on which we don't have many details.

Notifications for Third Party Trackers

As we have already revealed in the past, Apple and Google have joined forces for some time to propose shared specifications capable of combating incorrect uses of position detectors, the so-called trackers.

Apple guaranteed that it would expand the notifications currently present with AirTags also to third-party products, which should happen precisely with iOS 17.5.

In fact, in the beta we find some references to products from other manufacturers, in the form of hidden notifications; at the moment support for the initiative has been provided by Tile, Chipolo, Samsung, EufyAnd Pebblebeeso we expect that their products will be among those visible.