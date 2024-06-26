As we wait for the arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI, fans will be pleased to hear that the latest update for GTA Online It is now available. On this occasion, the content is focused mainly on the police, and has the name of GTA Online: Bottom Dollar Bail Bondswhich is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

In this content you will take on the role of the new head of the Bottom Dollar finance office, where you will have to lead a vigilante team and hunt down several valuable targets, including some of the most wanted in southern San Andreas. In this summer’s update, LS police officer Vincent Effenburger also needs your help to execute criminals in the new unofficial patrol jobs. Additionally, several vehicles have been added, including new patrol cars and more drift tuning upgrades for some vehicles, as well as more tools and accessories in the creator.

There’s also a collection of new GTA+ member benefits, like the handy Club app of Vinewood, an Överflöd Pipistrello, a free supercar only available this week for GTA+ members and much more.

To take part in the new patrol jobs in Freemode, meet up with Vincent and be sure to complete the “Dry Cleaning” mission from “Assault on Cluckin’ Bell.” to unlock any of the three new police vehicles available today in Warstock Cache and Carryor use previously unlocked police vehicles.

Once inside a suitable vehicle, you can apply for patrol jobs or accept Vincent’s invitation. To work as an unofficial agent in your free time, you will have to keep a low profile, So leave your position as CEO, VIP or club president before starting patrol duties.

This update also includes three police vehicles confiscated from local authorities that will be very useful for aspiring vigilantes, and will also allow you to participate in Vincent’s patrol jobs: Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser, Bravado Greenwood Cruiser, and Bravado Dorado Cruiser. If you have already completed the mission “Dry Cleaning” from “Assault on Cluckin’ Bell”, You will find them available for purchase at Warstock Cache and Carry.

Today’s update also increases the initial GTA$ rewards on many activities, such as Open Wheel Racing, Taxi Driver Jobs, Farra on the Yacht, Lowrider Missions, Operation stolen intelligence, the casino narrative missions, Gerald retires, the Madrazo liquidation services, luxury embargoes and the Overthrow Project. Solo players will also benefit from increased timers when tackling Arms Running missions and Biker Sales missions.

Remember, All this new content for GTA Online is now available on consoles and PC. In related topics, you can learn more about the content for GTA Online here. Likewise, the Dewbauchee exhibition comes to GTA Online.

Author’s Note:

It’s always interesting when GTA Online receives new content, because they are not just new cars and that’s it. They are missions and additional content that substantially extend the playing time that a person can spend in this virtual world.

Via: Official statement