GTA Online continues to grow and the latest update to this game as a service is focused on nightlife. That’s right, Over the next few days, all club-related activities will provide the player with a series of special bonuses.and will give you the chance to get special items.

Starting today, and until next August 21, You can earn double GTA$ in daily nightclub revenueIf you don’t have your own nightclub yet, you can get one of these venues for 30% off this week. Upgrades and modifications also cost 30% less.

Along with this, The Community Series gives you a peek inside the incredible minds of the community’s top creators. Whether it’s a King of the Hill free-for-all on scooters or a neon-lit Deathmatch, these creations demonstrate innovative ways to use the Rockstar Creator and are offering Triple GTA$ & RP through August 21. Here are the special events available:

It Looks Like A Big… by Shfishp

Grand Prix Sachs Center, by TommF1

Double Chance, by GTFarrell20

@ssj__MONTE-DONICO!!!!!!!, by dvgo_ssj

– 24 HR PHANTOM RACING -, by ElusiveCaesar

[Yo] Downriver Mu+hér£#¢r, by Yooo11

Neon Nights – Paranoia, by DlSBY_

At the same time, Jamal needs your help to save King Tiny from the Los Santos Police. Go to the Mission Row Police Station, quickly break him out of his cell and, as icing on the cake, steal the Vysser Neo (sports car) to complete Heist the gang. To top it off, This week you can keep the stolen vehicle. Other targets of theft from the junkyard are the Annis ZR350 (sports car), and the Willard Eudora (muscle car)

Starting next week, GTA Online will begin rotating certain modes and series to improve matchmaking and make way for new modesOne of the first changes will be replacing Cayo Perico Assault with an exciting new multi-stage Adversary Mode. Regarding the changes and discounts that we usually see every week, the GTA Online Premium Car Dealer has for us:

Dundreary Landstalker XL (4×4 truck)

Grotti Stinger (classic sports car)

Canis Seminole Frontier (4×4 truck)

Albany Alpha (sports)

Western Wolfsbane (motorcycle)

Luxury Car Dealership and much more…

Finish in the top 3 in the LS Car Club Series for three days in a row to win a Pegassi Tempesta (Supercar) Head to the LS Car Club Test Track to drive three test cars, all featuring limited-time liveries:

Karin Kuruma (sports car) with Yogarishima Camouflage design paint

Karin Previon (coupe) with Ragga Rum drifting livery

Emperor Vectre (sports car) with Xero 29 design paint

Visit The Diamond Casino & Resort to spin the wheel of fortune and see if you can win this week’s grand prize: the Declasse Walton L35 (off-road vehicle), A classic pickup truck that doesn’t bark, but bites. Likewise, these are the weekly discounts already available:

Nightclubs: 30% off

Nightclub Upgrades and Modifications – 30% Off

Truffade Thrax (Supercar): 30% Off

Vapid Festival Bus (Service) – 30% off

Combat Shotgun (40% off for GTA+ members)

Automatic Shotgun (40% off)

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Advanced Rifle

Assault Rifle

Lever

Sticky bombs

Pomegranates

Proximity mines

Body armor

Last but not least, Those with GTA+ can receive an additional bonus of GTA$ 1,000,000 along with the usual GTA$ 500,000 in their Maze Bank account. You can also apply for the following until September 4:

Benefactor Vorschlaghammer (sedan) free

Free Vorschlaghammer drift tuning upgrade from the LS Car Club

Bonuses on nightclub management and casino missions

Jackal Racing Cobalt Jacket and Pants, and The Diamond Grand Prix T-Shirt

Remember, All new content and discounts are now available at GTA Onlineso you have to take advantage of them. On a related note, this is why there is no GTA movie. Similarly, will the actors strike affect the development of GTA 6?

Author’s Note:

It’s good to see that Rockstar hasn’t forgotten about all the players out there. GTA OnlineWith a new game in the series on the horizon, it will be very interesting to see how the online side of the game transitions into the next generation, as audiences will not be happy if all of their progress is not reflected in the future.

Via: Official statement