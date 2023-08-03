The countdown for Monza has started

One month: this is the exact period that separates spectators and Formula 1 lovers from Italian Grand Prixwhich as per tradition will take place atAutodromo Nazionale di Monza from Friday 1st to Sunday 3rd September, day on which the race will be held. Contrary to the last test staged at Spa-Francorchamps, the Brianza weekend will not include the Sprint format, with the usual free practice sessions which will serve as an ‘appetizer’ for Saturday’s qualifying and the race. In addition to Formula 1, the circuit will also host tests valid for the championships Porsche Supercup, Formula 2 and Formula 3. Great attention for this last category, which will take to the track for the last time this season at Monza, with the event that will decide the name of the winner of the series.

Full house expected

Tickets available for the Italian Grand Prix are still available and can be purchased through this linkbut those interested are advised to hurry these days to secure the last remaining seats, since it is sold out expected in the grandstands of the famous Monza racetrack, especially for the race. A possible phenomenon that is added to other interventions in progress in Monza, which are decisive for guaranteeing hospitality and safety for spectators.

Changes and interventions

Security not only in terms of public order, as always, but also for the inevitable felling some trees places near the runway that have been severely damaged in recent storms over Monza and over a large part of Lombardy. Unsafe and broken trees scattered in the park, and above all near the circuit, which unfortunately will have to be fixed by August 31st, in order to avoid any type of risk for those who will go to attend the race weekend. Speaking of spectators, Sias – the managing body of Monza – has also guaranteed other important innovations, including adding more LED screens in various points of the track, which will be 31 in total, and of provisional grandstands. To this, as already happened in the 3 Hours of Monza, there will also be columns for free supply of still and sparkling waterwhich also in this case will increase thanks to the agreement reached between Sias and Brianza Acque.

The pre-weekend

The only day in which the racetrack can be accessed without a ticket will be that of Thursday 31 Augustduring which enthusiasts can visit the fan zonesgarlic official stands and to the various shops present, in addition to the points of refreshment. Furthermore, during the day, the twenty custom cars who will complete the parade lap a few hours after Sunday’s departure. Among these, also the 1953 Ferrari 340 MM, back from success in an elegance competition in Sardinia.