In the middle of the Premier League summer market, transfer rumors keep fans and teams on edge. The latest reports point to major moves at various clubs, from Bayern Munich’s interest in Harry Kane to negotiations between FC Barcelona and Manchester City for key players. We discuss the sources and possible scenarios in this article.
Transfer rumors in the Premier League market continue to generate great expectations among fans and the teams involved. According to information from a close source, Bayern Munich has sent an offer for Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur’s star striker. The German club is looking to make important changes to its squad and sees in Kane the star signing they need for next season.
In the case of FC Barcelona, the newspaper The Athletic It has been reported that the Catalans are considering giving the letter of freedom to Samuel Umtiti, and there is an agreement between Clément Lenglet and Tottenham for the next three seasons. However, there is still a lack of understanding between the clubs to finalize the transfer of the French defender.
The transfer of Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea to Al Nassr has been reported by transfers.com. According to this source, the Moroccan player will be transferred for around 15 million euros, thus getting rid of one of Chelsea’s discards and freeing up space in their squad.
The information coming from The Athletic reveals that Manchester City have submitted a €105m offer for West Ham’s Declan Rice. This amount exceeds previous offers from Arsenal and could trigger a new attempt by the Gunners to sign the talented English midfielder.
Liverpool wants to take advantage of Real Madrid in the signing of Kylian Mbappé. The network would be willing to offer more than 250 million to get the services of the gala superstar.
#news #rumors #transfer #market #Premier #League #Harry #Kane #Mbappé #Rice..
Leave a Reply