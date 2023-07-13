The transfer market continues to generate rumors and interesting news, with possible transfers that could impact the structure of the teams involved. Fans will be keeping an eye on the moves in the coming weeks as clubs look to strengthen and shape their squads for next season.
Bayern Munich wants to sell Sadio Mané: The Senegalese striker is on Bayern Munich’s transfer list, according to reports. Although no specific details have been revealed, this possible move could have a big impact on the transfer market due to the low price the Bavarians would be willing to accept.
According to The Athletic, Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is close to accepting an offer from Arab football. Henderson would receive a salary of 40 million euros, a figure difficult to match for his current club.
Troyes loan Savinho to Girona: Young Brazilian talent Savinho will join Girona on loan from Troyes. Although the details of the deal are unknown, this loan will give the player the opportunity to develop and gain experience in Spanish football.
Despite the rumors surrounding the Argentine player, FC Barcelona still consider Giovani Lo Celso as a possible addition. The exact source of this information has not been revealed, but Barcelona would be evaluating the possibility of signing the talented midfielder from Tottenham.
Samuel Lino wants to make a career at Atlético: Young striker Samuel Lino has expressed his desire to stay at Atlético Madrid and make history at the club. In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Lino stated that he was happy with the first days of preseason and his mind is focused on the rojiblanco team.
Another player that has generated uncertainty is Álvaro Morata. The striker has returned to training with Atlético de Madrid, but his future is still unclear. The big question is which team will he play for next season. During the last weeks, his agent, Juanma López, has held meetings with several Serie A teams in Italy. Although AC Milan seems to be in a favorable position, AS Roma, led by José Mourinho, is also showing considerable interest in the player. We will have to wait to know his final destination.
According to ESPN, Chelsea are interested in signing young French talent Rayan Cherki from Olympique de Lyon. The London club would be working on a proposal to secure the signing of this football jewel, who has also aroused the interest of Real Madrid.
Contrary to the reports that suggest an imminent outcome for the signing of Kylian Mbappé, at Real Madrid they remain calm and do not expect a quick solution. According to Marca, the whites believe that the situation will be resolved in the final stretch of the summer market and that it will depend on an agreement between PSG and the player.
