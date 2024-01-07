What 2024 may hold

Max Verstappen's repeated successes achieved last year have allowed the 2023 season to go down in history for being one of the richest ever in terms of new records set by a single driver. However, regardless of what the Dutchman manages or fails to do at the next World Cup, even the 2024 will be remembered for other primatesand not only by the three-time world champion.

Alonso: 'distance' records

Analyzing the careers of the world champions present on the starting grid of the upcoming season, also the name of Fernando Alonso it might make the list of hardest stats for a driver to achieve. If Aston Martin managed to reconfirm the excellent performances of 2023, or even improve them, the Spaniard could seriously aim for the achievement of victorywhich in his palmarès missing since 2013. In this way, Alonso would become the first driver to win at ten years after his last successsurpassing the record still belonging to Riccardo Patrese of 6 years and 210 days (South African GP 1983 – San Marino GP 1990). There is then another record expected for the next championship, obviously barring unforeseen events: if Alonso were to play all the races on the calendar, the Asturian would reach the mark 400 GP in career during the weekend in Qatar. In this case, the former Ferrari driver would increase his record, becoming the first driver to have taken part in a similar number of races in F1.

Verstappen and Hamilton

Returning to Verstappen, 2024 could bring further satisfaction to the Red Bull driver. Being stuck at 7 consecutive victories, in case of victory in the first round of the world championship the Dutchman would extend his streak of consecutive victories, with the next Japanese GP (this year in April) which would allow #1 to breaking his own record of 10 consecutive hits. Furthermore, all this would allow Verstappen to join the short list of drivers capable of achieving at least 100 podiums in their career. If it were instead Lewis Hamilton to get three, the Englishman would reach 200, strengthening his lead. In addition, the Briton could mathematically equal or break the record for most number of fastest laps in F1with 12 'fastest laps' that would allow him to reach Michael Schumacher, still ahead of everyone with 77 laps in total. Furthermore, if he wins the world title, Hamilton would become the most successful driver of all time with 8 affirmations rainbow. In conclusion, if Hamilton and Verstappen finished in the top two positions even on just one occasion (regardless of the winner), they would set the new record of drivers who reached the first two places together several timesbeating the previous record of Hamilton with Rosberg and Michael Schumacher with Rubens Barrichello with 21 'doubles'.

The negative records

Focusing on other drivers, those who risk breaking a negative record are Lando Norris. If the Englishman were to get a podium without winning, he would overtake Nick Heidfeld, as both are stuck at 13 podiums without success. In the case of Guanyu Zhou were to record a fast lap, but without obtaining the podium, he would surpass the negative record of Nico Hülkenbergwith both drivers sharing the lead of 2 fast laps each without podiums. In addition, if the Haas German does not achieve any podiums in the scheduled races, he will increase his record of greatest number of GPs without podiumsreaching 227. Finally, with the record number of 24 races on the calendar, there is also the maximum number of points up for grabs for drivers and teams, 672 and 1146 respectively.