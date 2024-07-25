Grand Theft Auto Online is a game that has made a name for itself by offering audiences the chance to take on different roles over the years, such as bank robber, police officer, or professional car driver. However, the latest update to the title will do something that probably won’t be so strange to some, since it will allow us to deliver pizzas.

On this occasion, the new update of GTA Online allows us to become a pizza delivery boy. To do this, You just need to visit one of the three Pizza This… locations. at Del Perro, Downtown Vinewood, or Mission Row. Once hired, your goal will be to ride the Pegassi Pizza Boy scooter to five different customer addresses within the time limit. The faster you complete a delivery, the hotter the pizza will be, and you’ll receive a tip for your efforts.

Deliver three pizzas between now and July 31 to earn GTA$100,000 for completing the weekly challenge. If you go one step further and deliver 50 pizzas, you’ll unlock the Pizza This… set. Pros looking to get their very own Pegassi Pizza Boy bike can now do so in Southern San Andreas Super Autos. To unlock their special price, successfully deliver all five pizzas in one delivery lap without letting them cool down.

That’s not all, as you can now unlock new graffiti. In addition to this, if you manage to locate and sign all five brand new graffiti in one day, you will unlock the “Street Artist” set. Likewise, You can take to the skies and return to base with as much loot as you can while your rivals try to blow you up and loot you in Hoarderwhich is awarding Double GTA$ & RP to all participants this week.

For all car lovers, the premium dealership brings back the Truffade Z-Type, which is 30% off, Vapid Retinue, RUNE Cheburek, Canis Kalahari, and the Coil Cyclone. If that weren’t enough, When you visit the Luxury Autos dealership in Rockford Hills you can purchase the new Vapid Dominator FX, and the Invetero Coquette D1.

Head to Hao’s Special Works in the LS Car Club, which is only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, to Drive the latest premium test cars: the classic Grotti Turismo with a series of aesthetic and performance improvements.

He also finishes in the top five in the CCLS Series for two days in a row to win the Grotti Cheetah Classic. As if that weren’t enough, In the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort you can take part in a roulette game to win this week’s grand prize: the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8, a Y2K muscle car that, since its launch, has become an icon of millennial ambition.

To finish the car section, Illegal police vehicles are 30% off this weekand this also includes the Warstock Vapid Cache & Carry. Here are the other discounts available:

Vapid Incognito Patrol (Emergencies): 30% off

Annis RE-7B (supercar): 30% off

Truffade Z-Type (classic sports): 30% off

Übermacht Rhinehart (sedan): 30% off

Grotti Visione (supercar): 30% discount

Gallivanter Baller ST (4×4 truck): 30% off

Work jackets and shirts: 40% off

For all GTA+ users, the update also brings a new set of premium membership benefits to GTA Online players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. This way, You have until July 31st to get the free Överflöd Pipistrello, limited-time designer paint jobs for some of the latest vehicles, and new Chameleon paint jobs. Plus, a monthly bonus of GTA$1,000,000 through August, access to download and play a rotating selection of classic Rockstar Games titles, and much more.

We remind you that the latest GTA Online update is now available for all users.. On related topics, new police cars are coming to this title. Likewise, the GTA+ service could be available on Nintendo Switch in the future.

Author’s Note:

It’s interesting to see how Rockstar continues to do everything it can to expand the GTA Online experience. Considering that GTA 6 is coming next year, it’s very likely that the developers are hard at work creating more content that will wow users in 2025.

Via: Official statement