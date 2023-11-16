Naturalize footballers so that they defend the shirt of a certain team (in this case the The Mexican Futbol selection), which generates divided opinions among fans. On the one hand there are the romantics. Those who consider it unacceptable for a player born in another country to defend the jersey of a nation (football-wise) other than his own.
On the other hand, those with open minds. Those who view football as a competition in which everything that is not prohibited is a useful tool to win. They are not interested in whether Julián Quiñones was born in Colombia or Rogelio Funes Mori in Argentina. As long as they perform, they are happy.
So far, there have been fifteen naturalized soccer players who have worn the tricolor shirt.
He was born in Peru and was the first naturalized soccer player to wear the tricolor jersey. He played as a center forward, was part of Necaxa and defended the Aztec cause in 1935, being part of the team that won the gold medal at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Salvador, scoring seven goals.
The soccer player born in Spain, played in two World Cups as a player for the Mexican National Team (Switzerland 1954 and Sweden 1958). He was part of the historic team that achieved the first point in a World Cup.
He played as a center forward, was born in Spain and came to defend the Real Madrid shirt. In Mexico he was part of Real España, Asturias and América. He was in the 1938 Central American and Caribbean Games, and led the Tricolor in the World Cup in Sweden 1958 and Switzerland 1954.
He was born in Spain, he was known as “El Abuelo” and he won the Mexican First Division title with Necaxa during the 1932-1933 season. With the tricolor he played eight games.
He was born in Havana and acquired Mexican nationality thanks to his parents, who were born in Aztec territory. He is the son of Mexican parents. He defended the colors of Asturias, Marte and Toluca. He was nationally selected in the 1950, 1954 and 1958 World Cups. Once retired, he also participated as a manager of Necaxa and even worked at FEMEXFUT.
The forward, born in Argentina, arrived in Mexico in 1956. He was a figure with Zacatepec, scoring 120 goals. In 1961 he debuted with the Mexican National Team, facing Paraguay. Unfortunately for him, an injury left him out of the World Cup.
All of these players were part of an ancient era in national football, when the sport had less impact than it does now. In modern history, the nationalized Mexican footballers who have defended the Tricolor shirt are: Gabriel Caballero, Guillermo Franco, Matías Vuoso, Lucas Ayala, Damián Álvarez, Christián Giménez, Antonio Naelson Sinha, Leandro Augusto, Rogelio Funes Mori and he is about to join América’s top scorer is on the list: Julián Quiñones.
