Martino Benzi killed first his son, then his wife. A shower, then walking to the RSA, where he carried out his crazy plan

A devastating massacre, a chilling sequence carried out by Martino Benzi last Wednesday morning in Alessandria, which investigators are now investigating. While the motive is being sought, the exact dynamics of what happened and all the movements of the 67-year-old in his tragic plan have been reconstructed.

Matteo Benzi, Martino Benzi’s first victim

It is still very difficult to Alexandria to realize what actually happened in an apartment in Via Lombroso first and then in the RSA in Piazza Divina Provvidenza.

A “normal” family by all accounts, which was the protagonist of a brutal massacreimplemented by the father of that family, Martino Benzi, an esteemed 67-year-old computer engineer.

The dynamics of the massacre carried out by Martino Benzi

A plan studied down to the smallest detail on the part of Benzi, who did everything in a few hours, in a methodical, clean way, without letting anyone understand anything.

The first it was his son Matteo who was killed using a kitchen knife and a shaving razor. The 17-year-old was in his bedroom and was hit by his father while he was still in his pajamas, before he even got dressed for school.

Alerted by the strange noises and agonized cries of her son, Monica Bertawife of Martino Benzi, was about to go to her son’s bedroom and was attacked by her husband between the corridor and the study. Several blows for her too.

Subsequently the man became washed of the blood of his family members, he put on new clothes and, before going out, he wrote a few words on a sheet of paper: “I’m ruined, there’s no escape. It’s only my fault”.

He then traveled about 3 km on foot, until he reached Piazza Divina Provvidenza, where the headquarters of the Michel nursing home for the elderlywhere she was hospitalized mother in lawthe 78 year old Carla Schiffo.

From the room he accompanied her in courtyard. The two took a walk, then sat on a bench in a hidden corner of the garden.

The massacre ended there, stabbing first the woman and then himself to death.

The first to find the two bodies on the ground was the gardener of the structure, the rescuers and the police arrived immediately afterwards. The latter have been found another ticket in Benzi’s pocket, in which the man explained that they would find the bodies of his wife and son in his house.