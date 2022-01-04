A new year is coming in Argentine soccer and there are many movements in the passing market.
Players are not the only ones who change teams and here we tell you who are the coaches who will have a new job in 2022.
After his great time in Colón, where he was champion, Eduardo Domínguez accepted the challenge of directing Independiente.
Troglio returns to Argentine soccer. He comes from directing in Honduras and will have the task of taking charge of a team that had a very difficult 2022.
Jorge Almiron returned to Lanús, where he experienced the best moment of his career as a coach. He comes from difficult experiences and will seek to revive his career as a manager.
Leonardo Madelon was confirmed as Arsenal’s new coach. He will replace Darío Espinola, who finished the year as an interim.
Javier Sanguinetti was confirmed as the new Lepra coach. His only experience as a coach was at Banfield.
Although it is not official yet, only details are missing for Julio César Falcioni to become Colón’s new coach. There was exchange of coaches with Independiente. The peculiarity is that he will direct the Libertadores.
