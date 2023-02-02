With the departure of goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño from Atlanta to sign with Necaxa, fewer and fewer Mexican players are trying their luck in the Major League Soccer.
Of the 28 clubs in the US competition, only 9 have national elements, while the rest have no Mexican presence.
Likewise, the clubs with the most soccer players born in Mexico are LA Galaxy Y LAFCwith a total of 8 Aztec elements, 4 per club.
In total, there are only 15 soccer players who play in the American competition, being one of the seasons with the least presence of Mexicans in the United States.
In addition to recognized and media elements such as Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and Carlos Vela, there are others who are not recognized, who have never played in Liga MX or with fewer reflectors.
It should be noted that only players who were born in Mexico were considered, but not those with dual nationality.
Here all the Mexican players in the MLS.
LA Galaxy – 4
LAFC – 4
New York City-1
Atlanta United – 1
Sporting Kansas City – 1
Charlotte FC – 1
Chicago Fire – 1
Inter-Miami – 1
Houston Dynamo – 1
#Mexican #soccer #players #MLS #teams #matches #statistics
Leave a Reply