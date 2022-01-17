After several months of negotiations, finally Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona was able to get out of porto to sign with Sevilla, a team that had been following him well in advance, since the Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui He knows the quality of the Mexican soccer player after having him as a pupil in the Dragons.
With the arrival of the multifunctional attacker to the Sevillian team, he becomes the fourth player in the history of Mexico to wear the shirt and will have the opportunity to redeem his compatriots and leave a mark on the club.
For this reason, in the following list we present the Mexican soccer players who have defended the shield of Seville.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
In the early 2000s, the Aztec midfielder emigrated to Spain to experience European football, the Pumas UNAM youth squad was part of the C.D. Tenerife Y Ejido Sports Center of the Second Division of Spain.
Later, he made the leap to the First Division with Sevilla where he stayed for two and a half seasons between 2002 and 2004, there he was able to participate in 47 games and score a goal.
The youth squad of Veracruz Red Sharks, had a brief stint in Italy with the Atalanta During his youth, he returned to Mexico with America and after being champion and standing out in Mexican soccer he returned to Europe to play in England, Portugal and later Spain.
After his departure from porto He left on loan for six months to the Spanish team in the 2017/18 season, precisely in January 2018, where he played 18 games and scored a goal. Then he had another brief stopover in Villarreal and returned to Aztec football.
The last dance of the historic Mexican striker Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez in the Old Continent he was wearing the Sevilla shirt, previously he had a tour in clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen Y West Ham.
The Club Deportivo Guadalajara academy player only spent one semester at the Sevillian club, where he participated in 15 games and scored three goals, and later joined Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer.
The Rayados de Monterrey youth squad went to European football with the Twente Netherlands where he spent three seasons and with the porto He stayed six and a half seasons where he became MVP of the club and of the Primeira Liga. As of 2022, he signed with the Spanish club where he hopes to regain his level and prominence for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
#Mexican #soccer #players #played #Sevilla
Leave a Reply