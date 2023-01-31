Last Monday the hiring of Diego Laínez with the team of tigers. After an ephemeral step in the Old Continent, the footballer returned with more pain than glory after not being able to establish himself at Real Betis and Braga.
Today in 90min we present you who have been the Mexican soccer players that the university team has repatriated throughout history.
6.Francisco Fonseca
In 2007, the feline team threw the house out the window and hired the Mexican striker Francisco Fonseca. The ‘Kikín’ came from the Portuguese league after a time with chiaroscuro with Benfica.
With Tigres he failed to stand out and in 116 games he only scored 16 goals.
5. Omar Bravo
In 2009 Tigres repatriated omar bravo after failing to consolidate in Spain with Deportivo La Coruña, who let him out on loan.
With the cats he did not give up and is considered one of the worst signings in recent years, having only played 6 games and without scoring a goal.
4. Carlos Salcido
After a brilliant performance in Europe with PSV where he is one of the most remembered by the fans, in 2011 Tigres hired Carlos Salcido who arrived from Fulham.
He immediately adapted to the coach’s demands and was the undisputed starter with the ‘U’, where he played 107 games.
3. Javier Aquino
Javier Aquino has only defended the jersey of two clubs in Mexico, that of Cruz Azul in its beginnings, and that of Tigres, currently.
The Mexican was a member of Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano, respectively. In 2015, the northern team opted for his services, paying 4.9 million dollars for him.
2. Carlos Salcedo
The defender carlos salcedo He returned to Mexican soccer for the Clausura 2019, being signed by the Tigres squad.
The ‘Titan’ spent a couple of years in the Bundesliga with Eintracht. The feline group threw the house out the window and paid 8.8 million dollars for his services. With the royal team he played a total of 102 games.
1.Diego Reyes
Before the signing of Diego Lainez, the most recent repatriation of a Mexican player with Tigres had been Diego Reyes.
In 2019, the senior managers of the feline club opted for their services after having been in different European clubs since 2013.

