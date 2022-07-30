Giorgia Meloni and her team of loyalists who make Brothers of Italy fly

Behind the phenomenon Giorgia Meloniwhich has been able to bring a small party created after the controversy withdrawn from the People of Freedom in 2012, from 2% to 25% in a few years, and which now leads the center-right coalition that all the polls give a clear advantage for the next policies of 25 September, there is one team of loyalists, prepared and cohesive. For some time now Meloni and his party have been accused of not having an up to date ruling class, but this is the usual trite and cloying cliché that has no real counterpart in reality. Of course, the leader has such a strong personality and charisma that it is difficult for anyone to carve out some space. However, there are many “colonels” who for years have shared battles, ideas and political path with her, ever since the girl from Garbatella was a very young militant of National alliance.

All Giorgia Meloni’s men: from Fazzolari to Lollobrigida, passing through Urso, Fitto and … Here is the winning team

One of the most important figures in the party organization chart, even if always in the shadows (he is almost never seen on television, and he speaks very little, as often happens to those with very fine brains) is certainly Giovan Battista Fazzolari. Born in 1972, Fazzolari, known as “Sponge“Because he absorbs everything, he is one of the most listened to advisors of Giorgia Meloni, head of the party program, they say he is behind the main decisions of Meloni, who in his book he defined as one of the” smartest people who ever had the lucky to know “. The son of a diplomat, he joined the Youth Front at the age of 17, heads the party’s studies office and is defined by some as the party’s ideologue, even though he often scoffs at such bombastic definitions. In every important role, Meloni has always wanted Fazzolari alongside her. They understand each other with a simple glance and say that Meloni always asks for the last advice from him.

As in the case of the position to be taken in international politics, where the deputy and lawyer play a fundamental role Andrea Delmastro delle Vedove, young people in action since 1997 and foreign manager of the party. Unlike Fazzolari, he is instead a presenter in all the talk shows and political in-depth programs. But on foreign policy and not only obviously the co-president of the ECR plays a fundamental role, Raffaele Fitto, who in these hours seems to be working hard on the party program (for him there is already talk of an almost secure post as a minister in a hypothetical next executive). His effort, together with MEP Carlo Fidanza, was fundamental in having Giorgia Meloni elected president of the group of European conservatives in December 2020. Pugliese, son of art, former president of the Puglia region and twice minister in Berlusconi’s governments, embraced the ideas of Meloni, after leaving Forza Italia in 2015 (he was one of the first excellent names to leave the party), in open controversy over the choice of candidates in Puglia and the Nazarene pact that in those days Berlusconi was making with Matteo Renzi. He started his adventure in politics at a very young age in the Christian Democratic ranks, following in the footsteps of his father Salvatore, who died in 1988 in a tragic car accident, when he was president of the Puglia region. Another important exponent in foreign policy is Carlo Fidanzaa little off the radar, after the Fanpage investigation, but always very active in weaving the ranks of the party in Brussels.

If Fazzolari is the mind of the party, the group leader in the chamber Francesco Lollobrigida is certainly the arm, Married to the sister of the boss, Arianna, president of the Rome Youth Front until 1995, he was provincial councilor together with Giorgia Meloni, the youngest elected in Italy, the first of many records set in politics by the leader of Fratelli d’Italia, and with her he founded Fratelli d’Italia in 2012. He is group leader in the Chamber, a very skilled organizer, together with Fazzolari, he was among the creators of the so-called Viterbo turning point in 2004, which led Giorgia Meloni to the head of Youth Action, a real springboard for his political career.

Another man of great authority and certain fidelity is the president of Copasir, the senator Adolfo Ursowhich drives the Farefuturo foundation, with which it is weaving a dense network of international relations with American Republicans, thanks to the recent collaboration with the prestigious think tank of the International Republican Institute (IRI). As far as the organization is concerned, the real deus ex machina of the party is certainly the Tuscan deputy Giovanni Donzelli, the absolute protagonist of the success of all the party’s events, starting with the Atreju party, which in December for four days was the catalyst of the Italian political scene. He was noted, as a Regional Councilor of Tuscany for his complaints of the “Quadra” case, the urban planning scandal of Florence on urban favoritism to the Quadra design company between 2007 and 2009, which led to the conviction of 13 people, including the ‘then head of the group at Palazzo Vecchio del Pd. He takes care of the very delicate task of coordinating the party at the local level. Last but not least the two co-founders of the party in 2012, the “old” Ignazio La Russa and the gentle giant Guido Crosetto, who despite having abandoned political activity to devote himself to his entrepreneurial activity, holding the role of president of the Federation of Italian Companies for Aerospace, Defense and Security (AIAD). He is always present at party events and is highly listened to Meloni’s adviser. Many are betting on a future important role in a hypothetical center-right executive. Ignazio La Russa is said to be a diplomat and that he is in charge of negotiations with the other members of the coalition. “When he is at the table, in the end there is always an agreement. It’s a guarantee ”says an important Northern League exponent of him.

But behind the big names, we cannot forget who is gaining experience in local administrations or in parliament, such as the secretary of the finance committee in the senate Andrea de Bertoldior the senator Isabella Rautidaughter of Pino Rauti and ex wife of Gianni Alemanno, vice president of the group in the Senate, or the professor Maurizio Leo listened to the party’s economic adviser in tax matters, or else Riccardo Zucconifrom Camaiore who participated in the founding process of the party in 2012. Finally, there are local administrators such as the mayor of Pieve di Cadore and senator Luca De Carlo or the two rampant presidents of the Abruzzo and Marche Regions, Riccardo Marsilio And Francesco Acquaroli.

