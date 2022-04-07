#Let AMLO continue#, so that there is no doubt, last night the national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, presided over the closing of the campaign to promote the revocation of the mandate in Culiacán, in a massive act in which they also played a role Governor Rubén Rocha and the mayors of most of the municipalities of Sinaloa were the protagonists.

Gerardo Vargas Landeros, mayor of Ahome, and Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, from Culiacán, were also there very close. For a moment they seemed like the happy family again, that they had no differences, and Rocha was very clear: he acknowledged that he is governor 24 hours a day, that he cannot hide behind the fact that the event was in the afternoon, possibly not work, “let’s see if Those from the INE do not want to revoke my mandate,” he said.

He calls everyone to go out and vote next Sunday, April 10, so that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stays and so that in the future the ruler who does not serve, to go home, “the people put and the people take away”, and recommended that in rural communities where the voting booths are going to be very far away, that they ask for a raite, because only a third of the polls will be installed and this represents the greatest difficulty.

There will also be abstentionism due to the scheduling of the consultation at the beginning of Holy Week when many families are already going on vacation.

The opposition, especially the PAN and the PRD, criticize the “carrying” that was carried out and described the event as undemocratic, in the manner of the old PRI, and threaten to sue the officials who participated, but they take refuge in the ruling. that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation has just given, which allows them to promote themselves, even above the opinions against the INE and the Federal Electoral Tribunal.

Potpourri. It turns out that “there is a snake in the water” in the movement of the Conalep union against the State Government, and especially against the director of the institution, Wilfrido Véliz, who yesterday, when the negotiations failed and the unionists declared themselves on indefinite work stoppage , broke the silence and accused that what is happening is that the union leaders want to share the cake of the 9 million pesos offered by the State Government among a few and leave the rest with nothing, only among 79 instead of 416 unionized.

With the suspension of classes, the Easter holidays were brought forward and students are affected, but more so Conalep, which faces a lot of competition with other high school education institutions, such as the UAS and Cobaes. In addition, they fight over the distribution of overloads, which belong to the institution and not to the union and are not granted on a whim, but rather due to the needs of each campus. The union leaders can run into a wall, because this government does not allow itself to be blackmailed with illegal acts.

COMPLAINT. “No one who calls himself a Democrat can let go of the events that federal government officials are turning to for proselytism, it is important that they be addressed in the Senate,” denounces Mochitense Senator Mario Zamora.

