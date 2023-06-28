The organizers of the event of Adam Augustus whom The Mochis“has been as it has been”, they threw all the meat on the spit to turn it into the busiest of the Sinaloa tourfilled the CUM facilities with around 5,000 supporters.

“What is seen is not asked”, of course they also made use of the mass carryor the tactic of providing transportation to attendees who came from all over the upstate, from the municipalities of: Sinaloa, Guasave, El Fuerte, Choix and AhomeThey arrived in foreign transport trucks while most of those from here, from the city, were transferred in a line of taxis.

There was everything from a batucada at the entrance of the cumup to one sinaloense band who made an effort to liven up the atmosphere so that the delay of more than an hour with which the former secretary of the interior arrived. The visible organizers are: Deputy Ambrocio Chávez and the federal deputy Ana Elizabeth Ayala and more numerous and better organized contingents were the masters of the sections 27 and 53 of the SNTE.

A few moments before, Adam Augustus had declared that he was a conciliator, however, here he launched himself fully against the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justicewho sell justice to the highest bidder, described them as “the merchants of the temple” and offered that next year a reform will be made to change them.

He also launched himself against Televisa, saying that he totally ignores it but that it is well reciprocated, because he will not give him interviews and criticized that in the past six-year term he imposed the president Enrique Pena NietoWith Latinuswhich is owned by politicians who sold the medicines to the government at exorbitant prices, the owners of the country believed, but we are going to beat them. The only interview that interests me is with you, with the people.

He says that he follows the steps of touring the country, just like the president AMLO several times and predicts that the Fourth Transformation and pensions for the elderly will be increased to 6 thousand pesos.

Potpourri. It rains on wet for the opposition alliance, barely a day lasted the citizen electoral council that was going to organize the internal election of the opposition Broad Front, yesterday they resigned en masse, led by: Sergio Aguayo and Leonardo Valdesbecause as I had already denounced Manuel Gomez Morinthe leaders of: PRI, PAN and PRDThey broke the initial commitment and suddenly changed the method of election, which will not always be a citizen.

PES. relive the Social Encounter Party in Sinaloa, after he had lost his registration, yesterday he recovered it and to begin with he will receive a 1.5 million pesos subsidy.

MARCELO. They have almost no presence in ahomebut yesterday Marcelo’s supporters did the mischief of upholstering the sides of the road to the CUM with banners with the legend “With Marcelo Yes”.

SUPPORTS. Unanimously, the state congress approved granting financial support to the daughters and sons of women victims of femicide.

SIBLINGS. Los Mochis will be the sister city of Chihuahua.

“Justice is sold to the highest bidder”: Adán A. López, presidential candidate.

