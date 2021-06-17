BRAZIL has only conceded 2 goals in its last 8 Copa América matches (and scored 16). Those two annotations against were against PERU (in the 0-1 defeat in the 2016 edition and in the 3-1 victory in the final of the 2019 edition).@SelectionPeru ?? pic.twitter.com/VDbODCOwFE

– They are Data Not Opinions (Jesús Chirinos) (@sondatos_noop) June 13, 2021