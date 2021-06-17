This Thursday, after the long-awaited premiere of the competition, it will take place the second day of the oldest national team competition. The Copa América, far from being afraid of contagion, will continue to be played.
Then, all the information of a new date …
The formation of Argentina to face Uruguay for the second date of the Copa América Brasil 2021
Predictions of the matches of the second day of the Copa América: Argentina-Uruguay is the highlight
The predictions of the four Copa América matches
Argentina-Uruguay: date, schedule, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
Uruguay’s possible eleven to face Argentina for the Copa América
From the 18:00, the F2 of the Copa América opens at the Pedro Ludovico Olympic Stadium in Goiana, with a match corresponding to Group A. On the one hand, Colombia (2nd) who comes from winning 1-0 against Ecuador. For the other, Venezuela still hit by the outbreak of COVID and the blow of the debut against Brazil (0-3). You can see the shock in TyC or DirecTV Sports.
The initial clean and jerk and the presence of footballers like Ospina, Cuadrado and Muriel make the Coffee growers clear favorites. Forecast: Colombia 2-0 Venezuela
Later, at 21:00, debuts Peru In the oldest tournament of the 2020/21 edition of national teams against Brazil (1st), the great favorite to win the Cup. The match that will be played at the Nilton Santosen Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, can be seen on DirecTV Sports.
The offensive power, proven after 3-0 against Venezuela, and the locality make it almost impossible to say that the Verdeamarela He will not win, but on the other side is a team, led by Ricardo Gareca, who always presented battle to the Cariocas. Forecast: Brazil 0-0 Peru
With the immediate antecedent by Eliminatory (1-1), Chileans and Bolivians they meet again. This time, from 18:00, for the second day of Group B of the Copa América in the Pantanal Arena. Both combined are in need of victory: the Green (5th) lost 3-1 to Paraguay in the debut while The Red (3rd) drew 1-1 against the powerful Argentine National Team. You can see it by TyC or DirecTV Sports.
After confirming the cancellation of Moreno Martins placeholder image for contracting COVID, all kinds of predictions that favor the Orientals are falling. Prediction: Bolivia 0-2 Chile.
The Argentine National Team (2nd), after the 1-1 draw against Chile in the debut, will seek its first victory against Uruguay, which will debut in the competition, in the second match corresponding to Group B. The match that will take place in the Mane Garrincha Stadium It can be observed through three channels: TyC, DirecTV Sports or Public TV.
The Oriental boast a fierce forward duo like Cavani-Suárez while the Albicelestes they have the ace, no less, of Lionel Messi. A lot of parity, whoever hits first wins. Forecast: Argentina 1-1 Uruguay.
