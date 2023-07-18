Alessia Cammarota’s wish has finally come true: the former suitor of Men and Women gave birth to her third child

After two beautiful children born years ago and the painful miscarriage in 2021, the sun has returned to shine high again in the life of Alessia Cammarota and Aldo Palmeri. This night, in fact, their third child came into the world, another boy, whose name is Mattia and who is in excellent health. The announcement arrived directly on the social profiles of the new tris parents.

Credit: Alessiacammy – Instagram

July 18, 2023 is the date of a new birth for Alessia Cammarota e Aldo Palmeri. Tonight, at 3:20, little Mattia, their third child, was born, a boy like the other two.

“Welcome Matthias“, wrote Alessia accompanying a photo that portrays her in a warm embrace with Aldo. The same photo was then also shared by the new fatherwho called his family “All the love I have“.

After a little rest, Cammarota returned to the top Instagramshowing the little hand of her newborn baby and writing:

We’re fine, fine. We are surrounded by love and we will never stop saying thank you for it!

The announcement of Alessia Cammarota’s third pregnancy

The announcement of the pregnancy had arrived last March, when the former suitor of Men and Women, who had met Aldo right on the program, gave the happy announcement to his fans.

A story, which also told of the great pain experienced in 2021, when Alessia Cammarota faced a sudden and painful miscarriage:

“Two years ago a mum and dad decided to expand the family. Their third child arrived without delay. And in that family an immense love exploded… One day everything collapsed. That wonderful little child would never have been born because it is incompatible with life”.

For Alessia they followed very tough monthsmade of “crying, loneliness and a lot of despair“. For a while she no longer wanted to become a mother, but then she tried again and finally, in one of her many visits, a pregnancy test positive.