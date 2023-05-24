Something that always tends to happen before a big game in the industry is released, are the unwanted leaks of those who have already finished it due to certain previous accesses, either in digital or in physical format. This just happened with The Lord of the Rings: Golluma title that, although it is not as expected, is now fully available on the networks.

Obviously nothing will be shared in this note, but it has been reported that the video in question was left for a couple of hours before being removed from YouTube, perhaps due to developer claims, Daedalic Entertainment. In addition, it is a long-lasting gameplay that offers the entire story that this release of the saga of Tolkien.

It is worth mentioning that next Thursday was the date indicated for the launch of the game, promising to have a different approach to this character from The Lord of the rings. It is not established as is from which part of the story is addressed, but surely it is before Gollum meet frodo and Sam on the way to destroy the one ring.

Users will sneak through Middle-earth while making decisions to transform into a Gollum darker or the sméagol more friendly. The gameplay will also feature stealth and parkour elements, so combat is not a priority to be victorious.

Remember that it comes to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. version of nintendoswitch is planned for the end of 2023.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It’s a shame that this happens even with not-so-great games, because if people see the duration, they won’t buy it anymore. Let’s hope that even the most fans of the saga will acquire it for collecting.