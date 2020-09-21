In every team there is one or more players who reach the empty goal and at that moment the spoiler is born and dies in your head: they are going to throw the ball out. And they throw it out, of course, very clear. Also, hopefully, there is a player on your team who grabs the ball near the goal and leaves you waiting in a squat position, with the goal about to sprout from your vocal cords, with the “g” poking out of the bell: you know it will launch it within the network, almost without exception. A striker without a goal is a dead player, he said Hugo Sanchez. There are forwards who, in addition to being alive, resurrect teams.

Among that legion of exceptional resurrectors is Iago Aspas. The one of Moaña has scored 102 goals in 201 first-class matches with the Celtic, counting the double of last Saturday against the Valencia. And with those two goals he has equaled Leo Messi as the player who has given the most points to his team thanks to his goals in the last five seasons; a total of 70 points, 30% of Celta’s points since 2015. Aspas has resurrected Celta so many times (a third of their lives) that they would have to make pilgrimages home, walking with their knees flush with the asphalt de Moaña, at high or low tide, with sun or rain. In recent seasons, he was in charge of launching a ladder to the abyss so that the rest of Celtism could show their heads.

Aspas thus scored his first goal for Valencia.

Lalo R. Villar (DIARIO AS)



Aspas has an apocalyptic vision of football: he moves and places the ball as if it were going to be the last time, as if the world was going to collapse out there. The goal is stitched in his veins. Dream about him. Cry for him when he gets it back, because sometimes – he’s human – he loses it. He visualizes it in each pass, in each diagonal, in each squad. If the goal had a profile of Facebook I would say that he maintains a stable relationship with Aspas. The striker marks many things, but above all the difference. He would probably also do it in the national team if he were called up again. It seems obscene that at this point it is not.