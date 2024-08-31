Perhaps it was a question of consistency. A project destined to tell so many lies had to start, precisely, with one more. It was 2006. Directors Aitor Arregi and Jon Garaño had agreed with Enric Marco, the most famous liar in recent Spanish history, to accompany him to Germany and film him for a documentary. But, in the end, he said that he preferred to go alone. It was, after all, an emotional moment: he had to visit the Kiel prison and collect the certificate that proved that he had been locked up there. Just the only truth that remained after his long tower of lies had been torn down. So they trusted him. It turned out, however, that Marco travelled with other filmmakers. And with the same mission: to film a documentary.

Today Friday, the premiere of Frameby Arregi and Garaño, in the Horizontes section of the Venice festival closes a 16-year journey for the directors. After the disappointment of the documentary —I am Enric Marco (2009), by Santiago Fillol and Lucas Vermal—, they met again in San Sebastian, in 2010. The man showed up with a sausage as a gift and a proposal: to take up the project again. They recorded about 15 hours of questions from him, in 2011. Time passed, Javier Cercas told the same story in the novel The impostor. The directors then went on to conceive a hybrid film and, finally, a fiction. It was to be their first feature in that genre. In the meantime, however, they have ended up filming Loreak, Handia either The endless trench. Marco is no longer with us: he passed away in 2022. But he is now back in the shoes of the extraordinary Eduard Fernández. The film thus recovers his memory. And that of one of the most mind-blowing episodes that the country has ever experienced.

The international public will be shocked. But in Spain, the case is well known. For three decades, Marco maintained a false identity: he said that he had been forcibly sent to Nazi Germany and that he had ended up in the Flossenbürg concentration camp. The alleged prisoner number 6,448 gave lectures, interviews and even chaired Amical de Mauthausen for two years. That is, the association that brings together in Spain the majority of the almost 9,000 survivors and relatives of survivors of Nazi barbarity. It was, in Cercas’ words, “a rockstar of historical memory”.

In 2005, when Congress paid its first tribute to the deportees, his speech brought tears to more than one deputy: “When we arrived at the camps in those filthy trains, for beasts, they stripped us completely naked, their dogs didn’t bite and their spotlights dazzled us. They shouted at us in German.Links! Rights! We did not understand and not understanding an order could cost you your life.” It is a pity that everything was made up, as the historian Benito Bermejo revealed. Marco was slow to admit it. And, when it was too late, he hid behind the fact that he had used “the aura of survivor” to draw attention to the deportees.

Jorge Semprún listens to the words of the then president of Amical Mauthausen, Enric Marco, during an event in May 2004 at the University of Barcelona. JOAN SANCHEZ

“Good directors, good script, good role.” Fernández immediately understood the reasons for accepting. He says that experience and age allowed him not to be intimidated by the challenge. He gained 17 kilos, which he has almost completely lost. He studied the lengthy footage that the directors had recorded, as well as many other videos available. He noticed that Marco communicated more with his mouth than with his eyes. He empathized with the man’s childhood, born in a mental asylum, the son of an abused and schizophrenic mother and a father who was more than absent, and with his search for “attention and a place in the world.” And with all this he built one of the best performances of his already celebrated career. “With him, the film flies,” Arregi acknowledges. Even the artistic director of the Venice festival, Alberto Barbera, when he revealed the program in July, praised Fernández’s performance.

“He is a very big character. And very Mediterranean, with a bit of comedy, lies, tragedy. A lot of material. It is not usual to have a role like this,” says the actor. Although the mixture of so many facets was the main concern for the directors. “It was very difficult for us to find the right tone. It is terrible to lie about deportation. But, at the same time, he has a touch of roguishness, of a fighter, which can make you smile,” says Arregi. They traveled to Mauthausen and Flossenbürg, spoke with the historian Bermejo and the survivors’ association. And spent hours and hours with Marco himself. posteriori, The filmmaker believes they succeeded and breathes a sigh of relief: “I would say that it is our great achievement.” However, when they informed the family of their project, the daughters showed no interest. They responded “politely” that they preferred not to participate.

Frame has more strengths. Above all, in the central character. Because of his life journey. And because of the actor who plays him. Aware of this, the camera prefers to put itself at the service of the story during the first part of the film. The story flows, simple and linear, except for a couple of flashbacks. It could be missing a little more intention. But as the truth pushes to the surface, the film also increases its drive. It becomes thrillerplays with reality and fiction, and skillfully prepares the final explosion.

When his deception became known, Marco was about to participate and, of course, speak at the international tribute in Mauthausen, for the 60th anniversary of the liberation of the camp. In the end, he was removed. But he was there, as seen in the film, even the then President of the Government, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. Apparently convinced, among other reasons, precisely by Marco’s long persuasion of the then Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Bernardino León. “You symbolize everything that this Government wants to fight for,” the politician admits in the film.

Nathalie Poza, who plays Enric Marco’s second partner, and Eduard Fernández, in ‘Marco’, by Arregi and Garaño.

In this and other sequences, the film alludes to other themes. “For someone to sell a lie, someone else must buy it,” says Fernández. And Garaño sees a connection with the current debates on “post-truth and fake news.” The sensationalist temptation of the media also comes up in the conversation. As does the need to receive attention, to sell themselves well on social media, to embellish stories. Cercas, at the time, summed it up like this: “Marco is what we all are, but on a larger scale.”

“I am a liar, yes, but not a fraud or a forger. My case was simply a distortion of my own history. […] “Tell me what the difference is between prison and a concentration camp,” Marco said in an interview with EL PAÍS in 2011. “What have I taken advantage of? What crime have I committed that I need to ask for forgiveness for?” he asked at other times. Neus Catalá, a Catalan deportee in Ravensbrück, declared that his imposture offended “the dead.”

He was arrested by the Gestapo in 1942 and imprisoned for six months in Kiel. “I changed the scene, but I am also a survivor. How dare anyone tell me that I was not one of them just because I was not in a concentration camp?” he claimed. However, since the Flossenbürg camp refused to send him an official certificate for lack of evidence, Marco tried to seize the identity of the real Flossenbürg prisoner Enric Moner Castells. It was not even true that he had been sent to Germany: he left as one of the volunteer workers that Franco sent to Hitler. It was the first falsehood to be exposed. Marco tried to say that it was the only one. But that was also a lie.

