He America club has had a great season in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The team led by André Jardine is in first place in the general table with 33 points, the result of 10 wins, three draws and only one defeat.
The Águilas have the best offense in the entire league, with 33 goals scored, and the best defense, tied with that of Tigres, since they have only received 14 goals all season.
Jardine’s América numbers are surprising, especially if you take into account that throughout the competition they have suffered several important losses.
The most recent is that of Brian Rodríguez, a player who was injured after the duel against Monterrey on matchday 14 and who will miss the remainder of the Apertura 2023.
Below we present all the Águilas players who have been injured in this tournament:
This is one of the lines that has been most affected by injuries this season. Israel Reyes, Sebastián Cáceres and Néstor Araujo missed a good part of the tournament due to physical discomfort.
In the middle of the field, América has suffered the loss of a key player: Diego Valdés. The Chilean has been injured a couple of times after playing with his national team on the FIFA Matchday.
The Coapa team has suffered significant losses in attack throughout the Apertura 2023 tournament. Among those injured throughout the season are Henry Martín, Julián Quiñones, Alejandro Zendejas and Brian Rodríguez.
On matchday 9, the goalkeeper had to come off due to injury. However, his recovery was very quick and he did not miss the next match.
