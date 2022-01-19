The rojiblanco team has had many casualties in recent games, which have conditioned them and have had an impact on a poor dynamic of results. That is why he fell in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup and has moved away from the fight for LaLiga.
Diego Pablo Simeone has had to face a complicated preparation for contests due to significant absences in his squad. With the worst behind us, we run through some names you still can’t count on:
The Montenegrin defender has a muscular injury that has deprived him of being available since the beginning of December. It is still unknown when he will be able to reappear on the pitch.
The pivot of French and Central African nationality, who according to several casualties has had to act as a central defender on several occasions, also has a muscle injury that, from the outset, will make him miss the cup tie against Real Sociedad. It remains to be seen when he will be able to make his return.
The versatile Spanish footballer, whom we have seen in various positions in midfield and acting as a winger and/or winger on the right flank, is also absent due to muscle ailments for the next match. It is unknown when he will return.
The French attacker suffered a muscle injury in mid-December and, despite the fact that he was able to reappear and score in the victory (0-5) against Rayo Majadahonda on January 6, he relapsed and will miss some games again. From the outset, he will not be in front of Real Sociedad.
