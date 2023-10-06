Ups and downs

Friday without any balance at home Aston Martineven more so after the outcome of the Qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix. While Fernando Alonso will start on Sunday from fourth position following the canceled times of Norris and Piastri’s McLarens at the end of the session, Lance Stroll will even start from 17th place. The Canadian, therefore eliminated in Q1, showed a decidedly lower pace than his teammate, confirming the moment of strong crisis he is experiencing especially in this last part of the season, during which the Spaniard has always inflicted considerable gaps to the 24 year old.

Stroll enraged

The clear demonstration of the sense of frustration that Stroll is experiencing was seen not only in the nervous reaction in the Aston Martin pits after getting out of the car, complete with fist on the wallbut also in the very short and dry statements to the microphones of f1.com: “Qualifying was bullshit – he explained without too many problems in front of the cameras – I don’t know what works. I’ll keep driving.”.

Alonso satisfied

A totally different comment from that of Alonso, who was also satisfied with the performance of the AMR23 on the Lusail circuit: “I am very, very happy to finish in the top six positions – has explained – We haven’t been this competitive for a few races to qualify in the third row (which then became second due to the penalties mentioned previously, ed.). We are happy with today’s performance, the car went fast in complicated situations and we were competitive in qualifying too. It was the first step in a long weekend, we will do many laps between the Sprint and the race, but it’s a good start“.