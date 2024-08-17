The most classic hotels were called Metropole, Excelsior, Terminus (if they were next to a station), Intercontinental or simply “Grand Hotel”. Interesting cities often also have a Hotel England, and in fact one could still go around the world from Hotel England to Hotel England, like a tour of melancholy that takes you from Biarritz to Nice and from San Remo to Geneva, then down to Marrakech, up to Copenhagen and even a stop – for heaven’s sake – in Lourdes. When you say Hotel England you mean Hotel London, Albion or – like the one in Athens – Great Britain: their names are a survival of the times when only the English travelled, while the rest of the world, fascinated, sought to imitate them in everything from parliamentarism to tennis. There are also many “Hotel Bristols” scattered around Europe, which adds a maritime and mercantile air, although one has always suspected that they are so called because “Bristol” sounds good in any language while many on the continent would have choked on pronouncing “Peterborough”. In all this, of course, there may have been beauty, but what there was fundamentally was an air of civilization, a form mentis European and liberal, almost an international of the spirit. In the suffering Ukraine, Bristol of Odessa and Bristol of Lviv are still standing to prove it.

With hotels, as with coffee, even the bad ones are good. One can simultaneously recall the tabernacle that is the bar at the Hassler and be dazzled by the signs (“modern comfort – private bathroom”) of a boarding house called Narcea or Besaya. Scott Fitzgerald’s splendours are no more literary than those hotels of Larkin where “the salesmen have already returned to Leeds, / leaving full ashtrays in the Conference Room.” The years balance the memories and a night at the Crillon may not be more pleasant than a night on the other side of the Seine, on the comparatively verminous Quai Voltaire. Perhaps the virtue of hotels is to stop or encapsulate the transience of life, to put it in parentheses, to root a moment of helplessness, and that happens the same while we wait for a coffee at the American Trade in Panama as while we stare absent-mindedly, tired from the day, at the plasterboard sheets of the NH Ciudad de Zaragoza.

If cities can be explained through their hotels, we can also tell our lives—its capricious steps—from the hotels we have been to, from that unexpected trip to nights of love or triumph or the geostrategy of breakfast tables at work conventions. Biblical punishment, having breakfast with strangers! Contrary to all romanticism, “hotel life” can be quite miserable: there comes an age when the least you can do is choose where you sleep each night. That said, I confess a weakness for those high-end hotels. kitsch Victorian boats that dot the English coastline from Plymouth to Eastbourne: always in the off-season, they are like a wedding cake left on the shore, but in the middle of the afternoon people are still having tea, that is, they are stuffed with prosecco, on carpets that look like they’ve swallowed up more than one crime. Another weakness: the Italian provincial hotels – Forlì, Rimini, Pescara – so sparse in services and grandiloquent in plasterwork. They often have pastel-coloured frescoes that would have finished off Michelangelo, but I still like the fact that the hotel belongs to a family and not to an investment fund. Middle East.

It’s funny: perhaps the most beautiful hotel I’ve ever seen was already closed, the Hotel des Bains on the Lido. And perhaps the best one I’ve ever stayed in is not a hotel but a club or a college of Oxford, even if you have to take the shower in installments and you can’t order nectarines at four in the morning, which seems to be what is understood as luxury. The genius of the place makes up for everything: it is what the Mandarin chain did not understand when refurbishing the Ritz in Madrid so that it looked like an airport hotel in Indianapolis. In reality, hotels can be expensive but they will rarely be luxurious, for the reason that everything that is not expressly permitted in a hotel is prohibited or, in other words, one can do anything, except whatever one wants. Let’s think that there is a reason the rich have houses. Although let’s also think that why houses if the piano in the bar starts to play Stormy Weather.