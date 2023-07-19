The return of the homegrown players to FC Barcelona is a recurring story in the club’s history. Players who, in search of opportunities and experience, left and then returned to leave their mark. We take a look at some of the biggest names that found their way back to the Camp Nou.
The Catalan midfielder has returned to FC Barcelona after passing through Girona. Romeu, trained at La Masia, had an outstanding career with teams like Chelsea and Southampton before returning to the club that saw him grow. He will bring experience and quality to the midfield. He is the fourth reinforcement for the Catalans in this market.
After leaving Barcelona in search of opportunities, Deulofeu returned to the team in 2017. The winger had stints with Everton, AC Milan and Watford before his return.
The central defender is one of the most prominent examples of a youth player who left and returned to Barcelona. Piqué started his career at Manchester United before returning to Barça in 2008. Since then, he has become a mainstay of the defense and has won numerous titles with the club.
Coming out of the Barcelona youth academy, Alba played for Valencia before returning to the club in 2012. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best left-backs in the world. His speed, his attacking ability and his connection with Messi make him an important asset for the team.
Fábregas is another example of a youth player who left and then returned to Barcelona. Following his stints with Arsenal and Chelsea, the midfielder returned to Camp Nou in 2011. During his second spell at the club, he contributed to the team’s success with his game vision and goal-scoring ability.
Traoré is one of the most physically impressive players in football today. He started his career at Barcelona, but had to look for opportunities at teams like Aston Villa and Middlesbrough before coming to Wolverhampton. He returned to Barcelona last season on loan to play the second round of the league championship. He now finds himself without a team in search of a new challenge.
The Galician midfielder left Barcelona in search of playing minutes and had experiences with teams like Villarreal and Celta de Vigo. However, he returned to the club in 2016, although he never managed to establish himself as a starter.
The right-back grew up at La Masia but left Barcelona to join Arsenal in 2011. Bellerín has had a successful career in English football and Betis, but never succeeded at can Barça.
