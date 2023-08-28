Manchester United is one of the most successful clubs in this sport. He is one of the greats of English football who, although he is not going through his best moment now and is trying to return to what he once was, in his time he was one of the most feared in European competitions.
Therefore, today we are going to show you all the statistics of Manchester United in the most prestigious European competition there is, the UEFA Champions League:
How many games have Manchester United played in the UEFA Champions League?
The Manchester team is one of the teams that has played the most games in this competition, in fact it is the fourth team that has played the most games, it only has Juventus, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich ahead. The English club has played 283 games in this competition
How many games have Manchester United won in the UEFA Champions League?
In these 283 games, Manchester United has managed to come out with a victory on 152 occasions
How many games have Manchester United drawn in the UEFA Champions League?
As for draws, Manchester United has not gone beyond a draw in 68 games
How many games have Manchester United lost in the UEFA Champions League?
Manchester United in all these years participating in the UEFA Champions League has lost a total of 63 games in this competition.
The games that went to extra time are counted as draws in these statistics, which means that if we put all these statistics together, Manchester United in the history of the Champions League has managed to achieve a total of 524 points.
How many Champions League has Manchester United managed to win?
The first time Manchester United won a European title was in 1967/68 but then it was still the European Cup, the UCL didn’t exist yet. Manchester United have two Champions League titles to their credit, the first in 1998/99 and the second in 2007/08.
|
Club
|
games played
|
victories
|
draws
|
defeats
|
Points
|
trophies won
|
Man United
|
283
|
152
|
68
|
63
|
227
|
3
