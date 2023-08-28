FC Barcelona is one of the best clubs of the 21st century, it has marked an era, and like all the greats it has forged a path and a history in the UEFA Champions League. Today we will review the history of the blaugrana team in the most prestigious European competition there is:
Here all the statistics of the FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League:
How many matches has FC Barcelona played in the UEFA Champions League?
The culé team is one of the teams that has played the most games in this competition, in fact it is the third team that has played the most games, it only has Real Madrid and Bayern Munich ahead. The Catalan club has played 331 games in this competition
How many games has FC Barcelona won in the UEFA Champions League?
In these 331 games, FC Barcelona has managed to win 190 times
How many matches has FC Barcelona drawn in the UEFA Champions League?
Regarding draws, FC Barcelona has not gone beyond a draw in 76 games
How many games has FC Barcelona lost in the UEFA Champions League?
FC Barcelona in all these years participating in the UEFA Champions League has lost a total of 65 games in this competition.
The games that went to extra time are counted as draws in these statistics, which means that if we put all these statistics together, FC Barcelona in the history of the Champions League has managed to achieve a total of 646 points.
How many Champions League has managed to win the FC Barcelona?
FC Barcelona has managed to win this prestigious tournament four times, it was in the years 2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11 and the last time they managed to win in the 2015/16 season under the direction of Luis Enrique
|
Club
|
Games Played
|
victories
|
draws
|
defeats
|
Points
|
trophies
|
FC Barcelona
|
331
|
190
|
76
|
65
|
313
|
5
