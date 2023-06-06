Club de Fútbol Cruz Azul, is a professional club of the First Division of Mexican soccer based in Mexico City.
It was founded by the cement company Cooperativa La Cruz Azul, in the town of Jasso, later renamed Ciudad Cooperativa Cruz Azul, in the State of Hidalgo.
It is located in fourth place in the history of the First Division with nine championships obtained. He also has won four editions of the Copa México (MX Cup), three trophies as Champion of Champions, one MX Super Cup and one MX League Super Cup.
Internationally, it is the club with the second most titles in the Concacaf Champions League, with six. Its accumulated record positions it as the third most successful team in Mexican soccer, with a total of 24 official titles as of June 2023.
Other outstanding achievements that do not count as titles are that it was one of the few Aztec clubs that were runners-up in the Copa Libertadores, they achieved it in the 2001 edition and they were also runners-up in the 1972 Inter-American Cup.
In the following list we break down the 24 official championships of the Machine.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
La Máquina has won nine Liga MX domestic championships: (1968-69, Mexico 1970, 1971-72, 1972-73, 1973-74, 1978-79, 1979-80, Winter 1997, Guard1anes 2021).
The cement team lifted four trophies from the cup competition in: 1968-69, 1996-97, Clausura 2013, Apertura 2018. At the moment the tournament is inactive.
The Cruzazulino team won this trophy three times: 1968-69, 1973-74, 2020-21.
At the moment, the only edition of the Liga MX Super Cup has been won by the Machine in 2022.
The cement box has an MX Super Cup for the 2018-19 season.
La Máquina has won six international Confederation championships, the most recent being in 2014. 1969, 1970, 1971, 1996, 1997 and 2013-14.
#historical #palmares #Cruz #Azul #Football #Club
Leave a Reply