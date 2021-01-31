European 1996: Silver medal Spain, with Juan de Dios Román on the bench, lost the final in Seville 23-22 to Russia, with a last shot from central Raúl González that could force extra time. Photo:



Updated to

January 31, 2021

at 16:52 CET



1996 Olympics: bronze medal In Atlanta the first Olympic medal arrived. Juan de Dios had a homogeneous group: Talan Dujsebaev, Garralda, Urdangarin … and Hobrados and Hernández, still active. Photo:

EFE

Updated to

January 31, 2021

at 16:52 CET



European 1998: silver medal After Talant Dujsebaev, another Soviet, the giant Xepkin (2.08 meters) put on the Spanish shirt. The Selection lost the final in Italy with Sweden: 25-23. Photo:



Updated to

January 31, 2021

at 16:52 CET



European 2000: bronze medal Spain beat France for third place. Earlier, Croatia had tried to arrange a group match with France to eliminate Spain. The French Costantini denounced him. Photo:



Updated to

January 31, 2021

at 16:52 CET



2000 Olympics: bronze medal In the match for the bronze, in the last launch of the match, Masip gave him the launch of the match, Masip gave the penalty shot to Iñaki Urdangarin, in his retirement from the National Team with the bronze. Photo:

ANDREU DALMAU

EFE Updated to

January 31, 2021

at 16:52 CET



2005 World Cup: gold medal With Juan Carlos Pastor, interim coach, the National Team won its first gold medal in Tunisia, in a championship in which Mateo Garralda and Rolando Urios stood out. Photo:

Mohamed Hammi

REUTERS Updated to

January 31, 2021

at 16:52 CET



European 2006: silver medal Although Spain was the world champion, in the final in Switzerland Pastor’s team ran into the beginning of the great France. Iker Romero and Urios, in the ideal seven. Photo:

Mohamed Hammi

REUTERS Updated to

January 31, 2021

at 16:52 CET



2008 Olympics: bronze medal Farewell to Juan Carlos Pastor on the bench. Spain failed in the semifinals against Iceland, which was a great disappointment. Lozano’s third Olympic medal. Photo:

PHILIPPE HUGUEN

AFP / Getty Images Updated to

January 31, 2021

at 16:52 CET



World Cup 2011: bronze medal In 2011 the Selection began to emerge again, with Valero Rivera introducing new features. Sterbik, Aginagalde, Juanín García and the Entrerríos brothers, basic. Photo:

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND

AFP Updated to

January 31, 2021

at 16:52 CET



European 2014: bronze medal Key players from the previous success were missing. From the world champion team, the newcomer Cadenas could not count on Alberto Entrerríos, Sterbik and Aginagalde. Despite everything, the bronze was a success. Photo:

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND

AFP Updated to

January 31, 2021

at 16:52 CET



2013 World Cup: gold medal Valero Rivera finished his contract as a coach achieving the gold medal at the Palau Sant Jordi, with rookie Ariño as a great novelty. Spain walked in the final against Croatia. Photo:

Alberto This time

EFE Updated to

January 31, 2021

at 16:52 CET



European 2016: silver medal Manolo Cadenas, the Spanish coach who trained in Poland, could not round off the European Championship: he won in the phase against Germany, but in the final the Teutons had no choice. Photo:

KACPER PEMPEL

REUTERS Updated to

January 31, 2021

at 16:52 CET



European 2018: gold medal The Spanish team had been chasing gold in a European for a long time … and it arrived in Croatia, with a great championship: they knocked down France in the semifinals and in the final they beat Sweden. The coach, Jordi Ribera, with a renewed team and with some classics, broke the curse. Photo:

ANTONIO BRONIC

REUTERS Updated to

January 31, 2021

at 16:52 CET



European 2020: gold medal The ‘Hispanics’ hung their second consecutive gold in a European after beating Croatia by 22-20. Photo:

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND

AFP Updated to

January 31, 2021

at 16:52 CET

