European 1996: Silver medal
Spain, with Juan de Dios Román on the bench, lost the final in Seville 23-22 to Russia, with a last shot from central Raúl González that could force extra time.
1996 Olympics: bronze medal
In Atlanta the first Olympic medal arrived. Juan de Dios had a homogeneous group: Talan Dujsebaev, Garralda, Urdangarin … and Hobrados and Hernández, still active.
European 1998: silver medal
After Talant Dujsebaev, another Soviet, the giant Xepkin (2.08 meters) put on the Spanish shirt. The Selection lost the final in Italy with Sweden: 25-23.
European 2000: bronze medal
Spain beat France for third place. Earlier, Croatia had tried to arrange a group match with France to eliminate Spain. The French Costantini denounced him.
2000 Olympics: bronze medal
In the match for the bronze, in the last launch of the match, Masip gave him the launch of the match, Masip gave the penalty shot to Iñaki Urdangarin, in his retirement from the National Team with the bronze.
2005 World Cup: gold medal
With Juan Carlos Pastor, interim coach, the National Team won its first gold medal in Tunisia, in a championship in which Mateo Garralda and Rolando Urios stood out.
European 2006: silver medal
Although Spain was the world champion, in the final in Switzerland Pastor’s team ran into the beginning of the great France. Iker Romero and Urios, in the ideal seven.
2008 Olympics: bronze medal
Farewell to Juan Carlos Pastor on the bench. Spain failed in the semifinals against Iceland, which was a great disappointment. Lozano’s third Olympic medal.
World Cup 2011: bronze medal
In 2011 the Selection began to emerge again, with Valero Rivera introducing new features. Sterbik, Aginagalde, Juanín García and the Entrerríos brothers, basic.
European 2014: bronze medal
Key players from the previous success were missing. From the world champion team, the newcomer Cadenas could not count on Alberto Entrerríos, Sterbik and Aginagalde. Despite everything, the bronze was a success.
2013 World Cup: gold medal
Valero Rivera finished his contract as a coach achieving the gold medal at the Palau Sant Jordi, with rookie Ariño as a great novelty. Spain walked in the final against Croatia.
European 2016: silver medal
Manolo Cadenas, the Spanish coach who trained in Poland, could not round off the European Championship: he won in the phase against Germany, but in the final the Teutons had no choice.
European 2018: gold medal
The Spanish team had been chasing gold in a European for a long time … and it arrived in Croatia, with a great championship: they knocked down France in the semifinals and in the final they beat Sweden. The coach, Jordi Ribera, with a renewed team and with some classics, broke the curse.
European 2020: gold medal
The ‘Hispanics’ hung their second consecutive gold in a European after beating Croatia by 22-20.
2021 World Cup: bronze medal
The Hispanics beat France in the bronze match and took their fourth World Cup medal, 2 golds and 2 bronzes.
