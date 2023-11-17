She was dressed entirely in black with a mermaid dress with a sweetheart neckline by Schiaparelli. Rauw dressed head to toe in white with an Yves Saint Laurent suit. She is surrounded by a scenography carefully thought out by the creative. Guillermo Santomá, who with the simple resource of a plastic covering created a universe of ice in which the guitarists who provided the music for the Catalan singer’s performance were also involved. He inside a ring of flames that glowed every time his voice made a remark.

Rosalía acted first. In a risky move, due to the greatness of the reference, she made her own version of “We broke our love” that Manuel Alejandro composed in 1985 for Rocío Jurado. The performance was accompanied by countless symbols: from the violin-shaped guitars that added drama and a farewell tone to the staging, to the glacial blue lights that permeated the plastic elements of the cold stage. The dress chosen by the singer was also clearly reminiscent of the famous ‘revenge dress’ of Diana of Wales, the Christina Stambolian design that the British woman wore in her first public appearance after learning that her husband was unfaithful to her with Camilla Parker. -Bowles.

But without a doubt, the lyrics of the song itself, which narrates the end of a love relationship marked by a languishing sexual passion, were the most powerful message of all. The singer did not miss the opportunity to add even more emphasis and change one of the lines to clarify the causes of the breakup of love: “Our love broke from using it so much… or from not using it.” Among the audience was her ex-boyfriend, whose reaction the cameras were not able to capture.

If you caught, of course, his subsequent performance in which he performed four songs, in front of his former partner’s unique tune. The first of all was the most symbolic and the one that generated the most comments also because of its subliminal message. With a outfit immaculate and making faces of pain, the Puerto Rican also sang a version. Hers from “Se fue” by Laura Pausini, who, coincidentally, was also at the gala, as the recipient of the Person of the Year award.

Although Rosalía only attended the gala to perform, Rauw Alejandro was nominated for the Latin Grammy for Best Urban Music Album for ‘Saturno’, an award that Karol G finally won. The Catalan took home four gramophones with ‘Motomami’ in the last edition.

After Pausini’s version, Alejandro still performed three songs from his latest work. Among the audience, applauding and cheering, was his mother, with whom he arrived on the gala’s red carpet.

The one who did not witness his performance, notably, was his ex-girlfriend, who while he was singing was in the room. backstage dancing with the flamenco group that had accompanied her on her turn. Returning to her flamenco origins, she clicked her heels and tossed her long hair, her earrings, and her Schiaparelli bracelets, adorned with an eye. The eye, by the way, is considered a symbol of protection, good health and good energy. which protects against bad luck and the evil eye. It also symbolizes the truth.