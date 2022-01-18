The Cruz Azul Machine team has started the Clausura 2022 Tournament on the right foot, achieving two consecutive victories so far. Even so, coach Juan Reynoso and the sky-blue directors continue to study who would be their next and last reinforcements.
Here we present how all the tall, low Y the name of the possible players They would arrive at the last minute.
One of the first signings made official by the Cruz Azul team was that of Christian Tabo. After having played a good tournament with Puebla, the directors of La Noria threw the house out the window to bet on their services.
Unfortunately, an injury has kept him in the dry dock, so he has not been able to debut with the Machine.
One of the best reinforcements for this tournament was that of the midfielder Erik Lyra. One semester was enough to make it clear that he is a player with a promising future, and Cruz Azul did not let go of the opportunity to pay Pumas to keep his signing.
After being severely criticized by the Chivas fans, the rojiblancos high command planned his departure and negotiated an exchange with the America; however, neither of the two audiences was convinced of the signing and Uriel Antuna ended up arriving at Cruz Azul.
So far, in the two games played he has done things well and is looking for a rematch in his professional career.
The player Alexander Mayorga He entered into the negotiation with Uriel Antuna to get to Cruz Azul, while Roberto Alvarado was the bargaining chip to become a new element of Chivas del Guadalajara.
In this tournament, it has been difficult for him to gain a starting position, and he only has 25 games played.
What to say about the hiring of the footballer Carlos Rodriguez? Without a doubt, one of the best in recent years.
It has been enough for the young national team to play two games to score two goals and begin to write their own history with the cement workers.
One of the most sensitive casualties suffered by the team led by coach Juan Reynoso was that of Yoshimar Yotun.
The Peruvian winger was in negotiations for the renewal of his contract, however, in the end it did not come to fruition and he left the sky-blue ranks.
Football player Walter Montoya He no longer entered Cruz Azul’s plans and ended up leaving the La Noria team. The Argentine had a hard time being able to play a good role in the club and now he has become a new element of Rosario Central.
One of the most painful outings in all of Cruz Azul was that of jonathan rodriguez. The Uruguayan striker came out ‘on the shoulders’ of the Machine, after having been responsible for giving the team the long-awaited ninth star.
Now the ‘Little Head’ will show his talent in Saudi football with Al-Nassr.
On the other hand, the midfielder louis romo He ended his relationship with Cruz Azul and left to defend the cause of Rayados de Monterrey.
This was another of the casualties that struck the deepest among La Noria fans, after being one of the most prominent players.
midfielder Robert Alvarado He was another of those who said goodbye to Cruz Azul, after having played a prominent role in his time at the club.
The ‘Piojo’ became a new Chivas player, where he began to leave a good taste in the mouth of the rojiblanco public.
the mexican soccer player Orbelin Pineda said goodbye to the Cruz Azul team, after being signed by Celta de Vigo, where he was reunited with his compatriot Néstor Araujo.
‘Maguito’ said he was grateful to the club, although he was not in debt, as he was a key player in winning the ninth title.
One of the players who has entered Cruz Azul’s plans is Nicholas Diaz. The Chilean defender is in Mazatlán FC, and could be a new element of the azulinos to reinforce the defensive defense.
On the other hand, the footballer Alexis Duarte revolves around the directors of Cruz Azul. The Paraguayan from Cerro Porteño has also been sought after in past tournaments by the UANL Tigers, although the cement workers are the ones who are looking for him the most.
Another of the players closely followed by the ghosts of Cruz Azul is Luciano Vietto. The Argentine plays as a striker and is one of the clear options to replace Jonathan Rodríguez.
Although Reynoso has made it clear that if the signing does not materialize, Santiago Giménez will be in charge of attack.
