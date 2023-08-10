Ángel di María is a fantastic player and has always been a determining factor in each of the clubs where he added matches as well as in the Argentine National Team. El Fideo is having a dream career in all possible aspects but he has also had fantastic individual performances at key moments and many of these have allowed him to add titles to his teams.
Other news about the Argentine National Team:
Below we present all the finals in which Ángel di María scored at least one goal:
El Fideo was part of a team full of stars such as Lionel Messi, Juan Román Riquelme or Sergio Agüero among many others but he was in charge of giving Argentina the GOLD with a spectacular goal when he chipped the ball over the Nigerian goalkeeper. Thus, the Albiceleste was consecrated Olympic champion for the second time in a row.
It was in the first leg against Barcelona and at the end of the game in the fall of Real Madrid 3-2. In the second leg, the White House team won the title at the Santiago Bernabéu.
At Mestalla, he opened the scoring with a spectacular left-footed shot to beat the Barça defense in what was a well-remembered final since Gareth Bale’s bullfight game against Marc Bartra.
After his time at Real Madrid and his controversial stay at Manchester United, he arrived at PSG and began to pay with important goals. The first of them was against Lille that allowed the Parisian team to start dominating French football at will.
Another League Cup final, another key participation by Di María. Ángel had one of his best games as a professional, delivering two assists and scoring one of PSG’s four goals in the win against Monaco.
Three-time championship for PSG with Ángel participating in each of its finals. In this third, Monaco was once again the victim of the player who emerged from Rosario Central, who was already considered one of the best players in the history of the team from the capital of France.
In China, Di María led his team to a resounding victory against Monaco 4-0. A team that was in formation but left a clear sample of all the potential it had.
A closely contested final in China at the beginning of the season for the Parisian team. The Argentinian scored the winning goal for PSG with just under 20 minutes remaining in the game.
A goal that remained in the memory of all Argentines. After a very loose control of the ball by Renan Lodi, Fideo defined above Ederson to give the Albiceleste the Copa América after 28 years. It was Messi’s first title with Argentina.
He continued to be key for Scaloni’s team which, on this occasion, left Italy 3-0 on the road at Wembley in one of the best Albiceleste games in its history. Argentina continued to dominate international soccer.
The most important goal in his career. Scaloni surprised by placing him on the left and creating problems for the French defense. He scored one of the most beautiful goals in the history of the World Cup finals with a spectacular counter.
His first goal in a definition with Benfica, the club that opened the doors to European football. He defined in a spectacular way against Porto and the Eagles lifted their first title of the 2023/24 season.
#goals #Ángel #María #scored #finals #career
Leave a Reply