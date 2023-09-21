There are very few things in football that receive the universal applause of a goalkeeper flying away to celebrate a goal in the opponent’s box.
Such feats are rare, but almost always special. Although there have been a few set-piece masters over the years who have delved into the art of goalkeeping, the special and rare sequences we allude to always come at critical junctures, enhancing their magnificence.
Goalkeepers do not enter the final third just because. These are moments when salvation is necessary and despair has taken hold.
The fact that a goalkeeper approaches the goal is quite rare in itself, not to mention the goalkeeper doing something in someone else’s territory. However, there have been occasions when the goalkeeper has taken the hit, and this phenomenon similar to a solar eclipse occurred on several occasions in the Champions League.
The German goalkeeper is the only goalkeeper to have scored multiple goals in the Champions League, for three different clubs.
Butt was an excellent penalty taker, and finished his career with 34 goals, all of them from the spot.
His three goals in the Champions League were scored against Juventus, beating Edwin van der Sar and Gianluigi Buffon (twice) from the penalty spot.
The German scored goals for Hamburg, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich during his fledgling career, and Butt’s second penalty against Juve set the tone for Leverkusen’s stellar 2001/02 campaign.
Bolat made history in the last gasp of the 2009 group stage by becoming the first goalkeeper to score a goal in the Champions League into an empty net.
Standard Liege, who lost 1-0 at home against AZ Alkmaar on matchday six, were on the verge of finishing last in Group H.
In the 5th minute of added time, the Belgian team received a free-kick that Bolat finished off with optimism, and it was he who became a hero by rescuing a point from a header that assured Standard third place in the group and relegation to the Europa League.
Bolat’s team would reach the quarterfinals before losing to Hamburg in a two-legged match.
Well, back to the boring stuff.
Enyeama, the Nigerian international, did not perform any feat in an empty-net play, as he scored the last goal of his career in Hapoel Tel-Aviv’s Champions League defeat against Olympique Lyon.
Enyeama scored 13 goals for the Israeli club, and had previously scored in a Champions League qualifier against RB Salzburg, which helped Hapoel qualify for the group stage.
Enyeama’s penalty against Lyon halved his team’s deficit, but his effort was in vain as he conceded another in the Ligue 1 side’s 3-1 final victory.
This was brilliant.
On the first day of the 2023/24 campaign, the Lazio goalkeeper gave us one of the best moments of the season by heading past none other than Jan Oblak and rescuing a point for Maurizio Sarri’s team at the Olimpico.
On a night in which Ciro Immobile was especially unsuccessful, it seemed that Atlético de Madrid was going to condemn the Biancocelesti to a 1-0 defeat. Until Provedel intervened.
An unfortunate delivery from Daniele Cataldi nullified the goalkeeper’s influence on the initial corner kick, but Luis Alberto’s fierce cross in the second phase was perfect. The speed of the ball meant Provedel was the only man who had time to attack it, and all the goalkeeper had to do was make contact to ensure Oblak was beaten.
