Barça is not knowing how to close the games and with yesterday’s draw in the last minutes, it makes it clear that the team lacks a job to tie up the results. The Blaugrana team has four La Liga games in which they fit in in the final minutes and end up losing valuable points. These are the games where Barça missed the result shortly after the end of the game.
The Blaugrana team had gone 0-3, everything indicated that Barça would win, but in the second half Celta began to dominate and score goals. The Galicians went 2-3 and in 96, Iago Aspas managed to tie the game with a great goal and snatch the victory from the Blaugranas.
The blaugranas visited the always complicated Osasuna stadium. They quickly got ahead of the Navarrese, but tied them two minutes later. In the second half Abde made it 1-2, and when everything seemed that the Blaugranas were going to win the game, Chimy Avila tied the match in the 86th minute.
Barça were reaping bad results away from home, but at home they were managing to get most of the games through. However, Betis managed to reach the final minutes with a tie at 0, when the Blaugranas were being better. When it seemed that the game would go with distribution of points, Juanmi scored in one against in the 80th minute and gave the victory to Betis.
Barça once again relived the ghosts of the other games discussed yesterday in Granada. The Blaugranas went 0-1 with a goal from Luuk De Jong, but in the 89th minute, Antonio Puertas scored the tying goal for Granada and prevented Barça from winning.
