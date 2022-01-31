The Mexican team once again offered a disappointing performance in the CONCACAF qualifying round for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The squad led by Gerardo Martino had an unbeatable opportunity to place second in the general classification, but tied, in the Azteca Stadium, against Costa Rica. El Tri was ineffective at the front and very fragile at the bottom and put his place in the world championship at risk.
The Aztec squad has four games left in the qualifying round to define its situation ahead of the World Cup. These are the matches that remain for El Tri heading to Qatar 2022:
This Wednesday, February 2, the Mexican team will host Panama, one of its direct rivals in the standings, at the Azteca Stadium. The canaleros are in fourth position in the table, only one point behind the Tri. The duel will be played at 9:00 p.m.
A new edition of the CONCACAF classic will be played on March 24. It is not yet defined in which stadium the duel will be played, although there is the possibility of taking it outside of Mexico City.
This will be the last visit made by Mexico during the tie. El Tri will face Honduras on March 27. Los Catrachos are practically eliminated from the competition, but they will seek to close with dignity.
Mexico will play its last match of the tie against El Salvador as a local. The duel will be held on March 30. For this duel, the team led by Gerardo Martino would already have their guaranteed ticket to Qatar in the event of a series of combinations.
