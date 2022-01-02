It was a very happy and social vacation for Lionel Messi in Rosario. Parties, dances, family gatherings and a result that was not very difficult to imagine: positive COVID in the test before traveling to France.
Leo will be isolated in Rosario and will be able to join the PSG squad when negative. If all goes smoothly, he will only miss two games and will be available for the January 15 game against Brest in Ligue 1.
Messi will miss tomorrow’s match against Vannes for the Coupe de France (there wasn’t much of an expectation that it might be present before the positive) and the away match against Olympique Lyon.
Leo started 2022 with bad news and will seek to be able to reconnect with his teammates as soon as possible. A special year is coming, in which he will try to finish consolidating himself at PSG and try to end it with an excellent World Cup with the Argentine team in Qatar.
Messi was able to enjoy, relax, have fun, dance and participate in various parties on his vacation. The current context of COVID led to it being one of the long list of positives in the country and now it is time for him to rest to recover.
