At the end of November the games that Playstation Plus Essentials offers throughout December. However, and as is customary, the information related to the Premium and Extra categories was not shared at the time. Fortunately, We already know what awaits us in these subscriptions this month.

Starting next December 20all PlayStation Plus users with a Premium and Deluxe subscription will be able to enjoy the following titles at no additional cost:

-WWE 2K22 | ps4

-Far Cry 5 | ps4

-Far Cry New Dawn | ps4

-Far Cry Primal | ps4

-Deadly Shell | PS4, PS5

-Judgement | PS4, PS5

-Yakuza 6: The Song of Life | ps4

-Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor | ps4

-Middle-Earth: Shadow of War | ps4

-The Pedestrian | PS4, PS5

-Evil Genius 2 | PS4, PS5

-Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion | ps4

-Ben 10: Power Trip | PS4, PS5

-Gigantosaurus The Game | ps4

-Worms WMD | ps4

-The Escapists 2 | ps4

For his part, those with a Premium subscription will be able to enjoy the following classic games:

-Ridge Racer 2 | PSP

-Heavenly Sword | ps3

-Oddworld: Abe’s Exodus | PS1

-Pinball Heroes | PSP

As you can see, the offer this time looks very good. With the exception of Lost Judgment, The entire Yakuza series is now available on this service. Along with this, the games from Ubisoft and Warner Bros. are very worthwhile. Without a doubt, a very good way to enjoy this Christmas season.

Remember, all these games will come to PS Plus starting next December 20. On related topics, Microsoft is offering to bring Call of Duty to PS Plus. Similarly, Star Wars: Battlefront II from PSP would come to this service.

Editor’s Note:

Although the offer available on PS4 and PS5 is very worthwhile, the classic games are something that still does not convince the public. God of War titles and other PSP essentials are not yet present and, despite having quality, it is very likely that many are willing to pay for this subscription.

Via: PSBlog.