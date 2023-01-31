However, due to not being able to free up a foreigner’s place, the ‘Tiger’ will not come to the club, at least not this semester.

Among the candidates to defend the three sticks of La Noria appeared Camilo Vargas. The Atlas goalkeeper was a key player in obtaining the two-time rojinegro championship and this increased the desire of Cruz Azul. Although in the end the negotiations did not prosper and everything remained in a simple interest.

The cement managers put a considerable offer on the table, however, the Ecuadorian did not even respond to the proposal and decided to continue his career with Fenerbahce.

Everything seemed ready for the Pistolero to sign with the cement growers. His agent had already given the go-ahead, although all that remained was the final decision of the striker.

After the December holidays, the Uruguayan opted for the Guild of Brazil, this more for a personal issue and to be closer to his family.