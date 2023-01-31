Blue Cross He is suffering from not being able to hire a striker for this Clausura 2023. Since November names began to sound to reinforce the attack, however, at the last minute the negotiations have been cut short to immediately fall.
This time we present you who they are all the players who were about to reach the Machine in this winter market but did not realize.
Radamel Falcao
One of the last bets made by Cruz Azul was that of the player Radamel Falcao. The Colombian striker has not received the expected minutes at Rayo Vallecano, so La Máquina raised its hand for his services.
However, due to not being able to free up a foreigner’s place, the ‘Tiger’ will not come to the club, at least not this semester.
Carlos Gonzalez
Right after the elimination in the Opening 2022, the name of Carlos Gonzalez He began to sound strongly as a possible new signing. However, the striker did not leave Toluca because he still had a current contract with the Mexican club.
Camilo Vargas
Until a few months ago, Cruz Azul began probing goalkeepers due to the loss due to injury to José de Jesús Corona, in addition to the fact that the first rumors put Sebastián Jurado out.
Among the candidates to defend the three sticks of La Noria appeared Camilo Vargas. The Atlas goalkeeper was a key player in obtaining the two-time rojinegro championship and this increased the desire of Cruz Azul. Although in the end the negotiations did not prosper and everything remained in a simple interest.
Enner Valencia
Enner Valencia He was in the orbit of the high command of La Noria. After an outstanding participation with the Ecuadorian team in the World Cup in Qatar, the celestial ones raised their hands to try to get his services.
The cement managers put a considerable offer on the table, however, the Ecuadorian did not even respond to the proposal and decided to continue his career with Fenerbahce.
Luis Suarez
Before closing 2022, Cruz Azul surprised by reporting that they were interested in signing the attacker Luis Suarez.
Everything seemed ready for the Pistolero to sign with the cement growers. His agent had already given the go-ahead, although all that remained was the final decision of the striker.
After the December holidays, the Uruguayan opted for the Guild of Brazil, this more for a personal issue and to be closer to his family.
