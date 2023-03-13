According to the most recent polls, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, who took office on December 7, hours after her predecessor announced a failed coup on television, is in the basement of her popularity.

In accordance with the survey of the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP), published on February 26, 77% of citizens disapprove of his brief administration. Only 15% answered with approval. With this, Boluarte far surpasses former President Pedro Castillo, who according to IEP polls reached his peak of disapproval in June 2022, with 71%.

Even so, this is not the most worrying figure. The same survey indicates that 73% of Peruvians want President Boluarte to resign. Surprising as she may seem to a foreign viewer, that number is nothing new. Boluarte has been a hugely unpopular president since day one. Despite the fact that presidential unpopularity is a constant in Peru, the case of Boluarte is particular. Her popularity seems hopelessly tied to her legitimacy. And that is a problem to be taken seriously in a country accustomed in recent years to changing presidents like someone who exchanges World Cup figurines.

A few days after he assumed command of the Executive, the IEP asked Peruvians if they agreed that, after the dismissal of Castillo after his failed coup attempt, his former electoral campaign partner would assume power. The respondents were just as emphatic as in the other examples: 71% said no, compared to only 27% who said yes.

One would think that a government like this, with such little room for maneuver and such obvious legitimacy problems – which, although it unquestionably came to power thanks to the democratic mechanisms sanctioned in the Peruvian Constitution, but which has been unable to read and interpret the command which he received three months ago-, would have as its main occupation building and propping up its legitimacy. And he would think, above all, that he would make strenuous efforts to make those citizens who think he does not deserve to be in charge see that he is willing to listen and respond to his demands. As well as to behave in the most exemplary way possible, inside and outside our borders.

But, far from it, Boluarte and company have made covering their ears their main government policy. Along with demonizing anyone who decides to raise their voice in protest and, above all, raising their finger to accuse anyone else of causing the problems that the president and her ministers are incapable of dealing with.

In addition to the problems that the president has had to face -and still must- face on the domestic front, an international smear campaign led by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been added, who has turned the Peruvian crisis into one of the most popular issues. of his daily press conference.

López Obrador’s comments on the Peruvian crisis began the day of Castillo’s attempted coup. The Mexican president, who usually criticizes foreign interference when it comes to his country’s affairs, blamed that day on Twitter to the “environment of confrontation and hostility” created by the Peruvian “economic and political elites”, which led Castillo to “make decisions that have helped his adversaries to consummate his dismissal.” From then on, unacceptably and as he has done on other occasions with the most diverse issues, López Obrador raised the tone, frequency and irresponsibility of his interventions without, apparently, anyone in the Mexican Foreign Ministry managing to moderate the outbursts. of the.

He began by decreeing relations with Peru “on pause”, without anyone in Mexican diplomacy knowing how to explain what he meant. He continued to describe the government of Dina Boluarte as “spurious” and equating the president to “a puppet, a puppet, a ruler by some means,” while refusing to hand over the presidency of the Pacific Alliance to her, in his words , not “legitimize a coup”. All this, in addition, ignoring and denying a key fact of the current Peruvian crisis: the failed coup launched by Castillo. If one sticks to López Obrador’s words, that coup attempt never happened.

Despite everything, and with the clumsiness to which the Boluarte government has accustomed us, far from being up to the task and revealing the meddling of the Mexican president with lofty statements and using the corresponding diplomatic channels, the Peruvian Executive has The conflict between the two countries has been escalating to the point where it finds itself today: with the Mexican ambassador expelled from Peru and the Peruvian ambassador definitively withdrawn from Mexico.

To announce this second, President Boluarte put on a show of her own, one that her Mexican counterpart offers daily in the mornings. Flanked by her Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola, and Foreign Minister Ana Cecilia Gervasi, who looked at the camera with a grim and unfriendly gesture, while the president said that “Mr. López has decided to seriously affect the bicentenary relations” between the two countries. .

Has all this served for López Obrador to moderate his words? Of course not. But also, in recent weeks, the Peruvian government has continued to open external fronts.

Two weeks ago it was announced that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights had sent a detailed request to the Peruvian government to report and respond to what the letter calls “the alleged excessive use of force causing a high number of unlawful deaths, the alleged abusive use of the criminal offenses of terrorism against protesters and dissidents, allegedly arbitrary detentions, a case of forced disappearance, stigmatization and violations of due process against protesters during the protests that have taken place as of December 7, 2022″.

How did the Peruvian Executive react in the first instance? Before Congress, Foreign Minister Gervasi, despite indicating that the Government will respond within the stipulated 60 days, wanted to downplay the matter, noting that it is a communication from “independent experts and does not reflect the opinion of the UN member states nor the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights”.

That same week, with its habitual deafness before the multiple claims made against it, the government, through the Ministry of the Interior, published a Inter-institutional action protocol for the coordination and attention to journalists and social communicators in the context of disturbance of public orderwhich among other signs of ignorance and contempt for the work of the press, brought a particularly worrying provision:

“Suggest to journalists through the specialized riot control unit, the appropriate location in a scene of violence, in order to guarantee their physical integrity or avoid affecting the police work of restoring public order, if they do not comply with the indications provided by the national police if there is any affectation to the integrity of journalists or social communicators it will be under their responsibility”.

This in a context where, in addition to the 66 deaths as a result of the protests and confrontations, there have been 172 attacks on journalists, almost half at the hands of law enforcement.

How do you think the local and international press will react to this attack? Can anyone in the government of President Boluarte really think that this sum of clumsiness, lack of empathy and disdain for the opinion of others can help build the legitimacy that it lacks in the eyes of a good part of Peruvians and some sectors? of the international community?

Worst of all, after the third month of the Executive’s tenure, with each passing day and with each new disposition, action or message, I begin to convince myself that it is not just a question of inability and clumsiness but, above all, of lack of interest, will and purpose of amendment. And that, given the authoritarian drift of the Government that continues without assuming its responsibility in the deaths that occurred during the protests, is truly dangerous.