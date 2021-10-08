THE TRUTH Murcia Friday 8 October 2021, 14:31



Autumn comes to the entire municipality of Murcia loaded with free outdoor activities. ‘In Autumn Mode’ will offer Murcia

more than 200 leisure, cultural and sport activities focused on inclusion, the environment and solidarity. This program was presented by Ainhoa ​​Sánchez, Carmen Fructuoso and Teresa Franco, councilors for Pedanías and Barrios, Human Resources and Urban Development; of Sustainable Mobility and Street Cleaning; and Equality, Youth and Development Cooperation, respectively.

Ainhoa ​​Sánchez explained that «the state of the parks and gardens and the excellent climate of Murcia favor the realization of

outdoor activities practically all year round. It is for this reason that from the new government team we have decided to expand the ‘En Modo Verano’ program, which was a successful participation among the residents of Murcia ».

Carmen Fructuoso pointed out, for her part, that “with ‘En Modo Autumn’ we are making a firm commitment to developing leisure and free time activities in the open air in all parts of the municipality.

We don’t want to stay alone in the city. All Murcians who live in the districts are equally important to this government team and have the right to enjoy the same activities.

Teresa Franco also stated that “with these activities we also want to promote healthy activities and active life among young people in the municipality of Murcia. During the fall, the ‘Redes para el tiempo libre’ program offers a wide range of activities for 12 consecutive weekends, thus continuing with the activities that were carried out with great success last summer ».

Programming in Murcia and districts



– Saturday 9/10: El Valle sports court.

– Sunday 10/10: Gran Vía (Murcia).

– Saturday 10/16: Llano de Brujas (Plaza Iglesia).

– Sunday 10/17: José Antonio Camacho Garden (South Round).

– Saturday 23/10: La Alberca Skatepark.

– Sunday 10/24: Garden of the 3 Cups.

– Saturday 10/30: Guadalupe (Square next to the Cultural Center).

– Sunday 10/31: Young Future Urbanization (Espinardo).

– Saturday 11/6: Gea and Truyols.

– Sunday 11/7: Cobatillas.

– Saturday 11/13: Vistabella (Plaza de los Patos).

– Sunday 11/14: El Palmar (Garden of the Fountain).

– Saturday 11/20: Silk Garden (Murcia).

– Sunday 11/21: Cabezo de Torres (Garden of the Constitution).

– Saturday 11/27: Los Dolores.

– Sunday 11/28: Nonduermas.

– Saturday 4/12: Santa María de Gracia (Plaza Bohemia).

– Sunday 5/12: Santiago el Mayor.

Bike routes



Likewise, the Murcia City Council, through the Department of Sustainable Mobility, organizes different bike routes for the next few weeks.

–

Sunday October 31. Route through the city of Murcia to see the most emblematic murals of our city: departure at 10 am from the Glorieta de España, duration 3 hours, these routes will be guided by an artist who will give explanations about each mural, technique and artist.

–

Sunday, November 7. Interpedanías route: departure 10 hours from the Glorieta de España, duration 3 hours. You will reach the Rincón de Seca, where you can see the different murals located in the district using the friendly way. The route ends at the Molinera dissuasion with the Hestia mural.

–

Sunday November 21. Route through the city of Murcia to see the most emblematic murals of our city: departure at 10 am from the Glorieta de España, duration 3 hours, these routes will be guided by an artist who will give explanations about each mural, technique and artist.

For all routes there will be a support vehicle, monitors and an artist to explain each of the details of the mural. The maximum number of attendees for each route is 30 people.

Circular ‘Market’ and Drilo



On the other hand, the City Council is going to carry out a market in October and November that aims to bring sustainable fashion and creations to all corners of the municipality. This circular Market will allow Murcia to discover second-hand products made with raw materials without transformation, and that have been made with recycled or recyclable materials and locally produced. Each district will be able to enjoy a perfect space to discover that design and quality can be ethical and sustainable.

Drilo also joins these ‘In Autumn Mode’ activities, offering its musical and educational show ‘Come and enjoy the circular economy’. Thus, Drilo will offer a 50-minute ‘show’ in which the protagonist Emma, ​​discovering new corners of Shalambá, observes that everything is increasingly dirty and contaminated, so she decides to call Wow and Drilo, who will offer us some wise advice and they will teach fun songs about caring for and respecting the environment.

The schedule for the ‘circular market’ and Drilo is as follows:

– Day 2/10 Algezares – Drilo and Market.

– Day 09/10 Zarandona – Drilo and Market.

– Day 10/15 Javalí Nuevo – Drilo.

– Day 10/15 La Alberca – Market.

– Day 10/16 Los Ramos – Drilo.

– Day 16/10 El Palmar – Market.

– Day 17/10 La Gran Vía – Drilo and Market.

– Day 10/23 Javalí Viejo – Drilo.

– Day 23/10 Santa Eulalia – Market.

– Day 10/29 Sangonera la Verde – Market.

– Day 10/30 Llano de Brujas – Market.

– Day 05/11 Santo Angel – Market.

– Day 06/11 Cabezo de Torres – Market.

– Day 12/11 Puente Tocinos – Market.

– Day 11/13 San Pío X – Drilo.

‘Networks for free time’



On the other hand, it is worth highlighting the activities that will be developed from the Youth Council, directed by Teresa Franco. Thus, ‘Redes para el tiempo libre’ is going to offer for the third quarter of the year (between October and December) a wide program of activities for young people (12 to 30 years old) in the municipality of Murcia. Specifically, more than 40 activities will be offered from Thursday to Sunday during twelve consecutive weekends between October and December. The program offers an attractive and varied program, offering more than 40 activities for 12 consecutive weekends.

To participate in the activities it is necessary to register by filling in the registration form on the website www.redestiempolibremurcia.es. Young people can obtain all the information through the web or by calling 968 112 050, from Monday to Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. You can also send an email to [email protected] or check your Instagram account @redesmurcia and Twitter @ redesmurcia1