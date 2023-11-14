Argentinathe brand new world champion team, led by Lionel Scanoliannounced his call to face his corresponding duels on Matchday 5 and 6 of the CONMEBOL qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup. For these commitments, The Albiceleste will face Uruguay in it La Bombonera Stadium for Thursday, November 16, while the other rival will be Brazil in it Maracana Stadiumthe following Tuesday, November 21.
Now, the big surprise of the Argentine call was the call of the Spanish Pablo Maffeoelement of Majorca who had a previous stint in the youth teams of Spain and whose mother is Argentine. Given the injuries of Gonzalo Montiel and John Foyth, Scaloni He decided to turn to the 26-year-old right-back, communicating with him beforehand to find out his decision on which country he would like to represent. In fact, in the past there have already been other elements not born on Argentine soil who have worn the albiceleste jacket, with a total of 20: 15 Europeans, four South Americans and one African.
Hector Henman He was born in South Africa and was precisely the first foreigner in an official match. However, to remember this fact you have to travel back more than a hundred years. It was on October 21, 1906 when the interior was in the 2-1 victory over Uruguay in the Field of Society. In the same way it is Andrés Arturo Mackborn in Canberra, Australia, fighting a duel on May 15, 1901 against Uruguay, which was not considered official. The clash is remembered as the first (unofficial) meeting between the Argentine and Charrúa teams, which concluded with a 3-2 victory in favor of The Albiceleste.
Prior to the call of Pablo Maffeothe last case happened with the also Spanish Alejandro Garnacho, who was born to an Argentine mother. His debut occurred on June 15, 2023, entering the 70th minute of the friendly match between Argentina and Australia, in Beijing. With a Scottish father and an Argentine mother, the striker Colin Campbell He passed through the ranks of the Albiceleste team in 1907, playing a single game without being able to score. After that, he represented Chili.
In addition to this, it must be remembered that Gonzalo ‘Pipita’ Higuaín was actually born in France, however, he more than demonstrated his great love for Argentina when parading for the national team for many years. The forward made his debut in 2009 against Peru registering 76 duels and 31 goals. Already from British soil they paraded Robert Lionel Peel Yates in 1911, Robert Sidney Buck in 1912 and Candide Hugo Mc Coubrey in 1924.
Other Europeans were the Spanish Pedro Gallardo (1914), Pedro Arico Suarez (1930) and Manuel Alberto De Saa (1935), the German Marius Hiller (1916), the Ukrainian Vladimiro Tarnawsky (1959) and the Italians Miguel Ginevra (1917), Mario Busso (1918), Carlos Nobile (1923) and Renato Cesarini (1926). Finally, the so-called Argentines included the Uruguayan Horacio Vignoles (1913), the Paraguayans Constantino Urbieta Sosa (1934) and Heriberto Correo Chaparro (1973), as well as the Brazilian Aaron Wergifker (1934).
